Sullivan County Health Department to resume COVID-19 vaccinations today at Bristol Dragway

Phase 1a1 includes people working on the front lines of the pandemic — such as hospital staff and law enforcement officials — along with long-term care facility staff and residents and adults who can’t live by themselves due to serious health conditions or intellectual disabilities, according to the statement.

Phase 1a2 covers others working in health care, such as primary care providers and staff and pharmacy employees, along with funeral workers exposed to people who die from COVID-19 complications.

Health Department officials said that people covered by Phase 1a1 and 1a2 must bring their work identification with them, and those who are 75 and older need to bring their driver’s licenses.

They also encouraged people who live or work in Sullivan County to turn out but said that people living in other Tennessee counties and those who work in Sullivan County can also be vaccinated as long as they meet the phase criteria.

The announcement made several recommendations that hinted at the overwhelming turnout for the vaccinations since the county began offering them more widely Monday.

“We strongly encourage everyone to please remain in their vehicles and avoid getting out of cars to socialize with others who have received [the] vaccine,” the statement said.