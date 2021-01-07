Sullivan County Health Department to resume COVID-19 vaccinations today at Bristol Dragway

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will resume its drive-thru vaccination clinic today at a new location — the Bristol Dragway.
A drive-thru event was held by the department in Blountville on Monday, but so many people turned out that they ran out of vaccinations.
The department announced Wednesday that vaccinations will resume at two new locations: the dragway and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, where vaccinations will begin Monday. COVID-19 testing will be limited to its Blountville location, according to a notice posted on its website.
Today’s drive-thru clinic at the dragway in Bristol will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are not required.
Vehicles should enter through the main dragway entrance off state Route 394 and follow the designated drive-thru route, according to a map posted on the department’s Facebook page. That route mirrors the one used for The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights event.
On Monday, the department will offer vaccines at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the statement said.
“The appointments will be walk-in, [and] we are encouraging that appointments be made to help with vaccine preparation,” it said. “These can be made by calling 423-279-2777.”
Vaccines will only be offered to those who qualify under Phases 1a1 and 1a2 of the state’s vaccination plan, along with people who are 75 years of age and older, the statement said.
Phase 1a1 includes people working on the front lines of the pandemic — such as hospital staff and law enforcement officials — along with long-term care facility staff and residents and adults who can’t live by themselves due to serious health conditions or intellectual disabilities, according to the statement.
Phase 1a2 covers others working in health care, such as primary care providers and staff and pharmacy employees, along with funeral workers exposed to people who die from COVID-19 complications.
Health Department officials said that people covered by Phase 1a1 and 1a2 must bring their work identification with them, and those who are 75 and older need to bring their driver’s licenses.
They also encouraged people who live or work in Sullivan County to turn out but said that people living in other Tennessee counties and those who work in Sullivan County can also be vaccinated as long as they meet the phase criteria.
The announcement made several recommendations that hinted at the overwhelming turnout for the vaccinations since the county began offering them more widely Monday.
“We strongly encourage everyone to please remain in their vehicles and avoid getting out of cars to socialize with others who have received [the] vaccine,” the statement said.
The department is also asking people not to get in line to hold places for others because it causes disruptions. There is also no need to arrive “extremely early as it causes congestion and delays.”