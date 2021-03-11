Sullivan County health department shares vaccine updates

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced a number of updates about times, locations and vaccine types for its COVID-19 vaccination program, according to a statement from the department.
People can make appointments for the vaccine clinics that require them by calling 423-279-2777.
Maps of the new Bristol vaccine clinic locations are available at www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines and on the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s social media pages.
“It is important not to arrive earlier than 10 minutes for appointments due to spacing constraints for traffic,” the statement said. “Those coming to receive a vaccine will not be allowed to line up on the shoulder of the road at either location.”
To speed up the process, people are encouraged to print and fill out vaccination consent forms before arriving to be vaccinated. The forms are available at www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines but will also be available on-site for those who can’t access them beforehand.
Updates for Bristol vaccine clinic
The Bristol Dragway vaccine clinic will be closed today and Friday, according to the statement.
On March 15-16, the department will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines at a new location at the speedway: the parking lot between the south and north entrances off U.S. Highway 11E. Vehicles will enter through the south entrance and exit via the north entrance. The Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for individuals who qualify for vaccines under Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c of Tennessee’s vaccination plan, as well as people 65 years and older. Appointments are required.
People due back for a second-dose Pfizer vaccine Friday should make an appointment to return to the Bristol location the next time the Pfizer second doses are given, if they weren’t able to get a second dose at the Bristol location Wednesday, the statement said.
After March 16, the department’s Bristol vaccination clinic will move to Whitetop Creek Park, 100 Sportsway Drive, Bristol, Tennessee.
Those due back for a second-dose Pfizer vaccine March 16 should call and schedule an appointment at the Whitetop Creek Park location for March 18 (appointments are required), according to the department. These second doses are only for those who received their first dose at the Bristol Dragway.
“Additional information regarding [the Whitetop Creek Park] location will be forthcoming,” the statement said.
Updates for Kingsport Civic Auditorium clinic
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the statement said. These vaccines are for individuals who qualify for vaccines under Phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b of Tennessee’s vaccination plan, as well as people 65 years and older. Appointments are required.
The statement said the Kingsport Civic Auditorium will also offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those doses are only for those who received their first dose at that location. No appointments are required.