Sullivan County health department shares vaccine updates

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced a number of updates about times, locations and vaccine types for its COVID-19 vaccination program, according to a statement from the department.

People can make appointments for the vaccine clinics that require them by calling 423-279-2777.

Maps of the new Bristol vaccine clinic locations are available at www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines and on the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s social media pages.

“It is important not to arrive earlier than 10 minutes for appointments due to spacing constraints for traffic,” the statement said. “Those coming to receive a vaccine will not be allowed to line up on the shoulder of the road at either location.”

To speed up the process, people are encouraged to print and fill out vaccination consent forms before arriving to be vaccinated. The forms are available at www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines but will also be available on-site for those who can’t access them beforehand.

Updates for Bristol vaccine clinic

The Bristol Dragway vaccine clinic will be closed today and Friday, according to the statement.

