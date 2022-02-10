Sullivan County has one of the highest rates of positive COVID tests

Northeast Tennessee reported nearly 8,200 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a 17.5% decline compared to the final week of January, but still one of five highest weeks since the pandemic began.

For comparison, more than 10,400 new cases were reported during the third week of January. Last week there were just over 9,900 new cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health which now updates most pandemic information on a weekly basis.

Sullivan County reported more than 2,100 new cases this past week and the county’s seven-day testing positivity rate remains very high at 41.2%, down just slightly from the week before. Sullivan added an average of 340 new cases per day over the past 14 days – down from its 358-per-day average during the prior two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

While the number of positive tests is declining in all parts of the state, Northeast Tennessee and Sullivan County overwhelmingly have the highest rates of positive tests compared to all other regions of the state. Sullivan was at 1,063 per 100,000 residents, Northeast Tennessee was at 1,044 per 100,000 residents while the next highest rate was 762 per 100,000 in Knox County.

Ten Northeast Tennessee counties currently have more than 15,000 combined active COVID cases and region’s seven-day testing positivity average is almost 40%. Tennessee’s average was 32% over the previous seven days.

School-age children continue to be hard hit by the current surge with more than 3,000 cases reported across the 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past 14 days.

Positivity rates rose in five Northeast counties and declined in the others during the past week. Rates rose in Carter, Cocke, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties, as Unicoi tops the region at 45.7%, followed closely by Carter’s 45.5%. Densely populated Washington County is at 43.8% with more than 1,700 new cases and nearly 3,200 active cases.

Four of the 10 counties – Carter, Hancock, Johnson and Unicoi – are reporting their average daily case increases were higher during the past two weeks than in late January when the omicron variant peaked in the region.

Greene, Hamblen and Hawkins counties each reported more than 800 new cases during the past week, trailed closely by Carter’s 755.

Some two weeks after record levels of infection, Ballad Health reported record numbers of COVID inpatients across its hospital system. Through the first four days of this week, Ballad’s average daily census has been 441, compared to 440 per day last week.

There have been 78 COVID-related deaths across Ballad’s Northeast Tennessee-Southwest Virginia service area during the previous seven days.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.