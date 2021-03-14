BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Gary Mayes remembers being “almost distraught” one year ago over the local public health sector’s lack of preparedness when COVID-19 arrived in this region.

Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and a 21-year veteran of public health, said this region was behind from the start — lacking necessary supplies and accurate information about how to cope with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Sullivan reported the region’s first case March 10, 2020 — a Bristol, Tennessee man who traveled outside the U.S., tested positive for the novel coronavirus. What ensued over the months that followed was a race to catch up.

“It was a very disconcerting time, especially when we got our first case,” Mayes said. “We really didn’t know much about the virus. We just knew, from an international standpoint, how easily the virus was transmissible and somewhat (what) was going in the state of Washington. We knew very little. We knew we did not have enough ventilators in the health care system. We did not have enough PPE [personal protective equipment] for our first responders to last for several days. We were not prepared from an emergency response standpoint to sustain operations, and we had no idea the scope or magnitude what the illness would bring.”

Since that day, Sullivan reported about 14,700 cases, 700 hospitalizations and 276 deaths — the most in both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Along this journey, they’ve dealt with testing shortages and delayed results, closing schools, implementing a controversial mask mandate, assisting with the nation’s first major sporting event with a live audience, substantial increases in cases during fall and winter and then delivering vaccines at some of the first mass events in the state — essentially developing the playbook while the game is underway.

Early days

Early on, the department relied heavily on Dr. Stephen May, the department’s medical director, along with experts from the Tennessee Department of Health for information and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and county EMA officer Jim Bean to fulfill PPE and other pressing supply needs. Federal and state emergency declarations made items more accessible and prompted manufacturers to dramatically increase production of protective masks, gloves and gowns.

“We never ran out [PPE]. We ran low, but we never ran out, so our Health Department staff was always able to respond to every situation and were properly protected. That was a concern in the early moments of the pandemic,” Mayes said.

In March, governors in Tennessee and Virginia ordered different levels of restrictions on gatherings, workplaces, schools and businesses to stem the tide. Schools were closed and many businesses closed. Jobless claims soared; store shelves were frequently bereft of staples, including toilet paper, water, cleaning supplies and meats. Travel and tourism ground to a halt, and suddenly attending church, a trip to the grocery store or a ball game could threaten one’s well-being.

“There was a lot of uncertainty. There was uncertainty about the disease, about disease transmission and anytime you restrict someone’s civil liberties — be it just to travel or a simple thing like wearing masks — we had to recognize this country had not had to exercise those infringements since the polio epidemic in the 1950s here in Sullivan County,” May said.

“Those were some of our toughest decisions. When do you impose a travel restriction? Imposing isolation and quarantine measures,” May said. “I remember the day we closed the schools. That was a tremendously stressful day — weighing the pros and cons and trying to decide what is best based on the limited information we had at that time, surrounding the disease.”

As news outlets carried images and tales of horrific suffering in major metropolitan areas and national death counts rose, public reaction was typically split between abject fear and levels of denial — often along political party lines.

The Health Department had to quickly ramp up its staffing and testing capabilities to serve lines of cars filled with anxious, impatient people.

“In the early days, testing was just unbelievably difficult. We had to ration citizens to be tested and only certain criteria citizens could even be tested in the early days. That was extremely challenging, especially for our citizens,” Mayes said. “From a disease standpoint, you really need to know the magnitude and assess the scope of how it’s penetrating in your community. The only way you can do that is through testing, and the lack of testing was a serious challenge we had to struggle through. Today, we don’t think much about it because those issues have been resolved.”

Testing supplies were initially limited; turnaround times for results took days, sometimes more than a week, and questions arose about the efficacy of certain types of tests.

The good news was the initial local impact was comparatively low as cases and hospitalizations didn’t rise until summer. Sullivan County recorded some 70 cases and four deaths during the first three months of the pandemic.

“If our first wave had been large it would have been an unmitigated disaster because we could not have dealt with that from a health care standpoint or a public health standpoint,” Mayes said. “Every week that went by gave us more time to prepare, obtain PPE, more time for the hospitals to gather ventilators and time for clinicians and physicians to learn how to treat the disease for those that became ill. That whole time from February through April and May gave us time to prepare much more effectively than if it had happened in March.”

At the same time, school officials were wrestling to make their best decisions to protect students and staff amid fears of widespread learning loss.

“We know a lot more now than we did then,” Mayes said. “At the time, nobody knew it in the whole world. School boards decided to close schools and Sullivan was among the first in Tennessee to close down, and that was the best decision at that point in time. … We were with them as the school departments made decisions, and there was nobody out there telling us what to do. It was very difficult.”

Upon reflection, Dr. May likens battling the virus to wartime.

“You have to look at the disease on multiple fronts. It’s been like a war,” May said. “First, we had the disease front. Then we had the control front — how are we going to control it? Then we had the disease tracking, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine front. The testing front; the onset of testing, who you test and how quickly can you get your tests back? While you’re waiting, how do you do isolation and quarantine? Now we’re dealing with the vaccination front. We had to work with our hospitals. How do we keep our hospitals from being completely overwhelmed? There have been multiple war fronts and with each one we’ve had to ramp up.”

Health Department staffing has been increased from 87 to 137 and they have more than 260 volunteers who have helped with all aspects of dealing with the demands of the virus, Mayes said.

All-Star race cast unique spotlight

Efforts to prevent the virus from spreading took on added relevance June 15, when Bristol Motor Speedway announced the NASCAR All-Star Race would move from Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina and be contested July 15 in Bristol — with limited numbers of fans in the grandstands.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper allowed race teams to return to work, but refused to allow any fans to attend races in his state. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee saw things differently and agreed that up to 30,000 fans could attend the event, with health mitigations, at a facility with capacity to hold over five times that many.

It was a lightning bolt across the nation’s sports landscape which was completely shut down in March — canceling traditional sporting events including the NCAA basketball tournament, professional baseball, golf, auto and horse racing — along with all scholastic sports. NASCAR later resumed races with no fans and strict limitations on competitors and teams.

“We had just come out of the lockdown period that had a profound effect on our citizens and you look at how the disease is hitting your community. All that mosaic of data was taken into account,” Mayes said. “The most important thing was the plans that Bristol Motor Speedway put together with social distancing, mask requirements, checking temperatures. That’s a huge facility so they can accommodate 20,000 people and keep them socially distanced and control the safety measures on their property.”

BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said the event would “set the standard” for live sports attendance going forward, and it attracted national media scrutiny.

“It was a curveball in the sense the major decision was made well above our level,” Dr. May said. “We dealt with the fallout of looking at the safety of their plans. Give Bristol Motor Speedway major credit. They worked with us in their safety plans, and they were especially diligent at the deployment of those plans. That was the secret in that success, it was deployed and followed.”

Mayes said the Health Department had “no issues” given the scope of the plan for fans and competitors but was concerned about whether visitors would comply with masking and other requirements in restaurants, hotels or other public settings.

“The city of Bristol, the chambers of commerce of the Tri-Cities really pulled together and made a concerted effort to communicate safety rules, compliance and mask-wearing for visitors,” Mayes said. “I don’t know that a lot of other regions could have pulled that off.”

In addition to a successful event — which set the stage for Bristol hosting an even larger crowd at its September NASCAR race — Mayes said it was conducted safely.

“Before the event, we felt reasonably comfortable we were taking all the measures to keep our community safe and after the race — we did contact tracing on every case because numbers were low — and we never linked one case back to the Bristol Motor Speedway,” Mayes said.

Timing also played a role since the region’s massive spike of cases occurred much later, during the fall and winter.

“I don’t think that [event] would have happened in December,” Dr. May said. “But, at that point in time, we had seen a little bit of a reprieve, the number of cases were not absolutely horrible. … I think they set the national standard for all sporting events and we were the first.”

Cases rose steadily

On July 10, less than a week before the Bristol race, officials at Ballad Health System held a news conference to say the region was “on the brink” of seeing widespread disease transmission. The system reported its COVID inpatient numbers were doubling each week. Ten Northeast Tennessee counties diagnosed 760 new cases during the previous two weeks, with Sullivan and Washington counties adding more than 110 each.

Cases continued rising throughout the summer and area school systems selected different ways to resume classes in August — in person, online or some combination of the two.

There was no letup during the fall and the number of cases, hospital inpatients and deaths continued climbing.

Christmas miracle

The region approached a health care crisis in the weeks following Thanksgiving, May said, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths reached record levels. In the first 21 days of December, Ballad’s in-house census shot up from around 250 COVID inpatients per day to more than 330. Hundreds with less severe symptoms were treated at home through telehealth.

The health system stopped elective surgeries and tests for the second time and assigned surgical units and staff to provide ICU-level care because its ICU beds remained full.

Health system officials held news conferences pleading for support. Tri-Cities community leaders took a stand on masking, social distancing and other measures to try and head off what appeared to be a pending apocalypse — should more, larger gatherings occur in conjunction with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“After Thanksgiving, we were around 28% positivity — among the highest in the United States — and it was most disconcerting,” Mayes said. We had to head off the even larger potential spike after the Christmas holidays. We did not get the after Christmas surge we were dreading. I really believe our community adhered to the best advice and I also think — by December — everyone knew somebody that had COVID who was in the hospital or who tragically died. It became more realistic and closer to home.”

Mayes called it the “most disconcerting time” since the pandemic began.

Dr. May agreed, saying the disease became “so common” that “everyone was finally touched by the disease — either by somebody they knew or cared about being in a hospital, someone dying in a nursing home or hospital.”

“I think people finally realized this does make sense, and it became important they follow the guidelines and work together as a community to control the disease,” May said.

The public may not have realized just how desperate the situation became, he added.

“We were at the brink of crisis standards of care where you start looking at who receives what resources. An element of that is a lot of patients weren’t able to get some needed surgeries. I think we will continue to see health consequences from not being able to provide the ongoing care — particularly surgery, diagnosis of cancers, treatments urgently needed that had to be put off to take care of the COVID patients. We were very close to going over the maximum limit they [Ballad] established,” May said.

The Health Department began airing a series of broadcast commercials urging people to wear masks, practice social distancing, hand hygiene and other measures to try and limit further spread.

“We doubled our efforts in community messaging and community awareness. We’re already into a phase where masking is a mandate and social distancing and, honestly, people have heard that so much they’re tired of hearing it. We had no vaccine in October-November and first part of December. The only tools we had were the same tools we had all along. We did messages almost imploring the public to please help us,” Mayes said.

Vaccination rollout

The tide began turning in December around the announcement that the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to drug-makers Pfizer and Moderna to release doses of COVID-19 vaccines — drugs developed through the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed — with 90% efficacy.

Doses began arriving in late December and high demand forced the Sullivan department to quickly shift from its office in Blountville to the Bristol Dragway campus.

Initial vaccines went to health care workers and emergency first-responders, but priorities soon shifted to residents age 75 and older and the demand overwhelmed the department’s Blountville office.

“We had a very high demand for vaccine, which is encouraging. We had a relationship with Bristol Motor Speedway and one of our team members approached Bristol. We knew we needed a lot of linear space to accommodate traffic, and all it took was a phone call, and they were so receptive of the idea — giving us resources and their property. It’s been a great partnership ever since,” Mayes said.

The department has been conducting regular vaccination clinics at the dragway and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium throughout this year.

“For us, the pandemic started Jan. 28, 2020. In February 2021, we had 40,000 Sullivan County citizens vaccinated against a novel virus. I think that will be one of the biggest feats in medical history. It is unbelievable,” Mayes said. “Our employees and volunteers are phenomenal. … It’s hard to give 1,400 doses of vaccine when it’s sleeting and snowing and raining and 20 degrees.”

Personal reflection

Both men agree the department got more decisions right than wrong during the past 12 months, but both admit it has been incredibly taxing.

Mayes has spent more than two decades working in public health and has spent time training for a potential pandemic. Even that didn’t prepare him for the impacts of the past year and a lot of “sleepless” nights.

“It has been a year that has been unbelievable. So much tragedy and pain has struck our region. Job loss, loss of learning in our children, health care systems strained to the max, people’s lives have bene changed over the last year. The impact is immeasurable,” Mayes said.

“But I’ve [also] seen school systems work together in unbelievable ways. [I’ve] seen state government work with local governments and local governments work together in so many ways. Private businesses ask me ‘what do you need?’ Almost anyone I call, if I needed something for the pandemic response, they’re going to give it. It’s been a humbling experience to see how this region has pulled together through all of the tragedy.”

Dr. May said he typically keeps a 500-page work journal that might take a year or more to fill up. Last year, he filled 500 pages in the pandemic’s first three months.

“I’ve learned probably more medicine than I’ve learned in 20 years,” May said. “I’ve also learned it takes a team, a family. The public health family, the hospital family, the medical family, the funeral home family — we all have worked together in taking care of each other.”

