COVID-19 pandemic defined the past year for Bristol region, world

The COVID-19 global pandemic defined the past 12 months in this region and around the world. Virtually every aspect of our lives was impacted, from schools, businesses and recreation to dining out, shopping, limitations on travel and requirements to wear face coverings. Over the next week, the Bristol Herald Courier will look back at some critical aspects of how this disease impacted lives.

