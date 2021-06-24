Sullivan County government proposes 9-cent property tax increase

Still, after the vote, he said he was pleased that the committee had recommended the tax hike they did.

“I think it’s the responsible thing to do,” he said. “We’ve borrowed $80 million and have it in the bank to build the jail with. Now is the time to appropriate the money to do that.”

Last year’s property tax rate in the county was $2.72 per $100 of assessed value — which makes the new proposed rate of $2.40 look, at face value, like a tax break. But the county’s property was just reappraised, a process that happens every four years, and according to Larry Bailey, the county’s accounts and budgets director, property values significantly increased this time around.

“When you have that kind of growth, the value of a penny goes way up,” Kingsport Commissioner Colette George, a member of the budget committee, explained.

That means that the proposed $2.40 per $100 of assessed value tax rate will actually generate more money for the county this year than the $2.72 rate did last year, she said.

Kingsport Commissioner Sam Jones, who also sits on the budget committee, focused on the bright side for property owners: While their taxes may be higher, so will the value of their assets, he said.

“We have had such growth in Sullivan County — we’re a blessed county, in my opinion,” he said. “We’re getting people moving here from everywhere.”

