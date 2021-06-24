Sullivan County government proposes 9-cent property tax increase

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County residents can expect higher property taxes in the new fiscal year if the county commission approves a 9-cent property tax increase proposed by the budget committee on Wednesday.
The eight-member committee unanimously voted to recommend a tax rate of about $2.40 per $100 of assessed value, instead of the new certified rate of $2.31 per $100 the county just received from the state. The full county commission will decide whether to greenlight the hike — and the rest of the proposed budget — at a called meeting in the Sullivan County Courthouse next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Talk of the tax increase began last fall, after the commission agreed to issue a roughly $80 million bond to fund a renovation and expansion of the county jail. The facility has long struggled with overcrowding and other poor conditions.
“Nobody likes a tax increase, and I don’t think anybody likes to build a jail, but it’s certainly necessary to do both of them,” Mayor Richard Venable said after the meeting.
Last September, when the commission approved the jail bond, Venable had estimated that the bond would require a roughly 15-cent property tax increase. His opinion hasn’t changed much since then: At the Wednesday meeting, he told fellow budget committee members a 9-cent increase “would not begin” to cover the debt incurred by the jail renovations.
Still, after the vote, he said he was pleased that the committee had recommended the tax hike they did.
“I think it’s the responsible thing to do,” he said. “We’ve borrowed $80 million and have it in the bank to build the jail with. Now is the time to appropriate the money to do that.”
Last year’s property tax rate in the county was $2.72 per $100 of assessed value — which makes the new proposed rate of $2.40 look, at face value, like a tax break. But the county’s property was just reappraised, a process that happens every four years, and according to Larry Bailey, the county’s accounts and budgets director, property values significantly increased this time around.
“When you have that kind of growth, the value of a penny goes way up,” Kingsport Commissioner Colette George, a member of the budget committee, explained.
That means that the proposed $2.40 per $100 of assessed value tax rate will actually generate more money for the county this year than the $2.72 rate did last year, she said.
Kingsport Commissioner Sam Jones, who also sits on the budget committee, focused on the bright side for property owners: While their taxes may be higher, so will the value of their assets, he said.
“We have had such growth in Sullivan County — we’re a blessed county, in my opinion,” he said. “We’re getting people moving here from everywhere.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely