Sullivan County gets $50,000 grant for inmate job training, transition help

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A select group of Sullivan County jail inmates could receive job training, lower their court debts and even land full-time jobs once they’re released, thanks to a new grant the Sheriff’s Office just received.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Commission gave the office the green light to receive, appropriate and use a $50,000 grant from East Tennessee State University’s Correctional Career Pathways program.

According to ETSU’s Tennessee Institute of Public Health, which runs the program, Correctional Career Pathways aims to help people who have committed crimes “break the cycle of arrest and incarceration and transition successfully into the workforce.”

Inmates who qualify will be able to take classes and receive special training, job placement, counseling and transportation help.

“A percentage of [participants’] earnings is set aside to pay court-ordered costs, fees and restitution, while the remainder is placed in individual accounts for participating trustee inmates,” the program’s web page states.