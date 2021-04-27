 Skip to main content
Sullivan County food distributions announced for Bristol, Kingsport
BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will host food distributions in Bristol and Kingsport next month, the agency announced Monday.

Distributions will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon - or until food is no longer available - on May 10 at Realife Church at 1317 Weaver Pike in Bristol, Tennessee, and May 12 at Gravely Baptist Church at 647 Gravely Road in Kingsport.

According to a news release, items will be distributed as a drive-thru on a first-come, first-served basis, to income eligible households.

Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. Each recipient must have an orange-colored commodity ID card. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center.

This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

