Sullivan County EMS pay raise in limbo

The Sullivan County Commission passed a resolution approving a 10% pay raise for all Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services employees, but Mayor Richard Venable said he’s not planning to implement the increase — at least not before considering the salary needs of all county staff.
When Bristol County Commissioner Mark Vance, who sponsored the resolution, presented it to the commission during last Thursday, he said its purpose was to address a pay gap that urgently needed fixing.
About a year-and-a-half ago, Vance said, county Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes researched wages for EMS workers throughout the region. Vance, who now sells insurance, formerly worked for Mayes as the EMS operations manager.
Mayes’ study showed that “EMS guys in this region [were] making about 40% less an hour” than the regional average for their positions, Vance said.
The Bristol commissioner also said that for the past 15 years, the agency’s wages had “not moved.” And as of the Thursday meeting, the agency had four vacancies and could face another soon, Vance said.
“We’ve got a major issue attracting EMTs and paramedics,” Vance said. “They’re just not out there on the street just to grab [up].”
The pay raise, which would apply to all full-time and part-time employees, could help the agency with those recruitment troubles, Vance said. He added that it could become the first in a series of pay raises to bring county EMS employees’ salaries closer to the regional average.
Vance also made an assertion that was contested: Several times, he said that the 10% pay raise had already been approved as part of the EMS agency’s current fiscal year budget.
“The request [for the 10% raise] was put in the budget, approved by the budget [committee] and by the County Commission,” Vance said. “We have constantly brought this ... to Mayor Venable’s attention. I don’t understand why it hasn’t been done.”
Hunter Locke, a county commissioner from Kingsport who said he works part-time for the county EMS, also made that statement during both the Thursday meeting and the commission’s work session the previous week.
“The money’s been in this fiscal year budget for seven months now and it’s not been touched,” Locke said Thursday. “The money’s there.”
But Venable said that’s not true. He said he agreed with Vance that the EMS staff had gone too long without a pay raise and deserves one. Venable said he was actually the person who’d asked Mayes to do that EMS salary study in the first place.
“I requested it because I saw some inequities that I would like to have handled,” he said. “That’s a fact.”
But Venable said that while the commission approved an overall budget for the EMS department, he didn’t recall hearing anything about a 10% pay raise when that budget was being hashed out.
Larry Bailey, the county’s accounts and budgets director, also said “there was nothing mentioned about raises” in the budget that had been presented to his department for approval last year.
Venable said that Mayes brought up the 10% salary increase in the fall, after the budget had been approved. But he said that neither he nor Bailey made any sort of firm commitment at the time.
The EMS agency funds most of its expenses through the revenue it generates from its services, Bailey explained during the discussion. He said that for the current fiscal year, Mayes projected the EMS bringing in about $8.3 million in revenue — a figure that would allow the agency to implement a 10% salary increase, he added.
But Bailey said he was concerned about how realistic that projection was. The agency’s month-to-month revenues for the current fiscal year had not been increasing “at a level to support the [$8.3 million] total revenue figure.”
“Last year, the actual revenues coming in for the 2020 fiscal year fell below the [EMS agency’s] revenue estimates by $934,000,” Bailey said.
Mayes, who attended the meeting, said that last year’s losses had been tied to dramatic changes in the EMS agency’s services during the pandemic. But he said he believes the EMS would be able to cover the pay raise this year.
“I do believe the funds will be in there to cover [the pay raise] as the resolution has written,” he said.
There was also debate about whether the county commission even has the authority to authorize a pay raise for the EMS department.
County Attorney Dan Street said he’d been stewing over the question all week. Even though the mayor, director of accounts and budgets and purchasing agent are technically in charge of the EMS’s management, Street said, he thought the county commission did have that authority, since they were the body that created that agency in 1970.
Venable immediately disagreed, and later said he was planning to discuss the matter more with Street.
In the end, 19 county commissioners voted in favor of the resolution. Commissioners Joyce Crosswhite, Tony Leonard and Alicia Starnes abstained, as did Locke, who said he couldn’t vote due to a conflict of interest. Commissioner Judy Blalock was absent.
Venable said that rather than implementing the 10% pay raise, he plans to meet with Bailey soon to discuss doing a study of all county employees’ salaries.
He reiterated that while he thinks EMS employees deserve a raise, he has to consider the needs of the whole county staff first — especially since they didn’t get their usual 2% cost-of-living raise this year.
“Opposing a raise is not a good position to be in right now,” he said. “But I’m in a position ... where I have to do what’s responsible for Sullivan County.”
