Sullivan County EMS pay raise in limbo

Larry Bailey, the county’s accounts and budgets director, also said “there was nothing mentioned about raises” in the budget that had been presented to his department for approval last year.

Venable said that Mayes brought up the 10% salary increase in the fall, after the budget had been approved. But he said that neither he nor Bailey made any sort of firm commitment at the time.

The EMS agency funds most of its expenses through the revenue it generates from its services, Bailey explained during the discussion. He said that for the current fiscal year, Mayes projected the EMS bringing in about $8.3 million in revenue — a figure that would allow the agency to implement a 10% salary increase, he added.

But Bailey said he was concerned about how realistic that projection was. The agency’s month-to-month revenues for the current fiscal year had not been increasing “at a level to support the [$8.3 million] total revenue figure.”

“Last year, the actual revenues coming in for the 2020 fiscal year fell below the [EMS agency’s] revenue estimates by $934,000,” Bailey said.