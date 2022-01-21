Sullivan County deputy wounded in officer-involved shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A deputy in Sullivan County has been seriously wounded in an officer-involved shooting, authorities said Friday morning.

Deputies encountered a man with active warrants around midnight, Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said. The man ran from deputies and barricaded himself in a home on Riley Hollow Road in the Hickory Tree community.

Responding deputies were met withh gunfire that came from inside of the home and one deputy was struck, Seabolt said. That deputy was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown as of 9 a.m.

Seabolt said negotiations are still ongoing with the suspect. Residents are asked to stay away from the scene and those nearby have been asked to remain inside their homes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be handling the investigation. No information about the officer or the suspect has been released.

