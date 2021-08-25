Sullivan County deputy dies of COVID-19

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy died Tuesday evening following a battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Roger Mitchell contracted the disease during the course of his duties as a corrections officer assigned to the Transportation Division. His death is being considered as a line of duty death.

Mitchell joined the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in August 2013. His fellow officers would tell you that he was a hard worker, dependable, and always kind, the SCSO said in a news release on Wednesday.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell would like to acknowledge Deputy Mitchell’s selfless service to this department and the citizens of Sullivan County.

"Rest in peace, Deputy. We will not forget your service and sacrifice," the SCSO said.

