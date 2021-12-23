 Skip to main content
Sullivan County deputies crash while responding to Bluff City officer's wreck
Sullivan County deputies crash while responding to Bluff City officer's wreck

Two deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office crashed their vehicles Wednesday while responding to a crash involving a Bluff City officer, authorities said.

About 7:30 p.m., Bluff City Police Department Officer Caleb Rojex was responding to a call for service when he crashed is cruiser, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. Rojex was traveling northbound on state Route 390 at a high rate of speed in a Ford Explorer when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment. The officer's vehicle then struck two utility poles, knocking both of them down and causing power lines to hang down onto the road, the THP said in a report. The vehicle finally came to rest in a nearby paved driveway.

The officer was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation, the THP said.

Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to the officer's crash. Deputy William Jones arrived on scene first, stopping his Dodge Charger in the roadway and activating his emergency lights, the THP said.

Deputy Jessica Justice also responded to the crash. The THP said Justice was driving a Dodge Charger "but failed to see [Jones'] vehicle stopped in the roadway." Justice's cruiser rear-ended Jones' vehicle, resulting in injuries for Jones, the THP said.

The THP is investigating both crashes. The agency's report says charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

