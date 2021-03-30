Sullivan County courtrooms undergo a makeover

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown some hefty wrenches into Sullivan County’s justice system over the past year, from forcing judges to conduct hearings by Zoom to virtually halting jury trials. But it also enabled a substantial makeover of the physical courtrooms, which Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell said was overdue.
On Monday morning, Russell led the way into an empty courtroom at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville and pointed out some of the changes: A more spacious jury box. A new, roughly $170,000 video system that includes viewing screens on multiple walls, individual monitors for the prosecution, defense and jurors, and a sleek new projector for showing evidence and documents on all of those various screens. Plexiglass barriers wrap around and between jurors’ seats, the judge’s bench and other key courtroom seats.
Over the past month, the Tennessee Supreme Court has begun lifting pandemic-induced suspensions of in-person court proceedings. Starting Thursday, it will lift the current ban on jury trials in state and local courts throughout Tennessee.
“Our hope in putting these [plexiglass barriers] in is, whenever they allow us to go back into session for having jury trials ... with [the jurors] being surrounded by plexiglass ... the [Tennessee] Supreme Court will allow them to remove their masks while they’re seated,” Russell said. “That’s our hope.”
The bulk of the money for the renovations came from the county’s CARES Act funds, Russell said, to help the courts stay open—both virtually and in person where necessary—during the pandemic. But the clerk said that many of the changes, like the new video system, were updates he and others in the justice system wanted for a while.
When the county government started hashing out its budget last year, I sent a request over to [Accounts and Budgets Director] Larry Baily,” he said.
“I said, ‘You know, our courtrooms have not been touched in 30 years. They’re the same way they were when they were built,’” Russell recalled.
Soon, he said, Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin was talking with architects about what Goodwin, Russell, attorneys and other court officials agreed they wanted to change.
“Courtroom-wise, we probably spent a little over $400,000,” Russell said of the updates. “It’s totally different.”
In addition to the video system, jury box expansion and plexiglass barriers, the courtrooms also got wheelchair ramps to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the lobby was expanded, Russell said. The building’s Wi-Fi system also got an upgrade. There’s even a sound system that will let jurors who have trouble hearing listen to trials using headphones, he said.
The main renovation left is more traditional: Russell said the fabric-covered, fold-down seats in the audience—which he said are way too much trouble to clean—will be replaced by classic wooden benches.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus agreed with Russell that the justice system needed revamping even before the pandemic.
“We needed an upgrade in technology,” he said by phone Monday. “I think [the video system] will make the introduction of the exhibits [in trials] more efficient.”
Russell did point out one thing he hopes is temporary: The plexiglass barriers. The mounts holding them in place were attached to the courtroom’s various surfaces by double-sided tape rather than screws or bolts.
“So if the world ever does get back to normal, we can take them down,” he said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely