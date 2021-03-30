Sullivan County courtrooms undergo a makeover

The bulk of the money for the renovations came from the county’s CARES Act funds, Russell said, to help the courts stay open—both virtually and in person where necessary—during the pandemic. But the clerk said that many of the changes, like the new video system, were updates he and others in the justice system wanted for a while.

When the county government started hashing out its budget last year, I sent a request over to [Accounts and Budgets Director] Larry Baily,” he said.

“I said, ‘You know, our courtrooms have not been touched in 30 years. They’re the same way they were when they were built,’” Russell recalled.

Soon, he said, Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin was talking with architects about what Goodwin, Russell, attorneys and other court officials agreed they wanted to change.

“Courtroom-wise, we probably spent a little over $400,000,” Russell said of the updates. “It’s totally different.”