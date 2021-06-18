Sullivan County Commission pushes mayor for more info on regional hub

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission passed a resolution Thursday to push for a summit about a regional development hub that some local government officials have considered creating for Northeast Tennessee.

The summit’s goal, its sponsors said, is simple: Figure out what “regional hub” even means, and what impacts it could have on Sullivan County and its various cities.

“I don’t want us to get ... in head first on something that none of us in here particularly know anything about,” said Commissioner Hershel Glover, who represents Bluff City and was the resolution’s primary sponsor, at the commission’s Thursday meeting. “And that’s what this [proposed summit] is: It’s a fact-finding meeting.”

The regional hub initiative was started about two years ago, according to Mayor Richard Venable, who told the commission that he has been working on it with seven other mayors from the region. (The initiative is not to be confused with NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership or the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership [NETREP], two other regional development projects.)