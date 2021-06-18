Sullivan County Commission pushes mayor for more info on regional hub

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission passed a resolution Thursday to push for a summit about a regional development hub that some local government officials have considered creating for Northeast Tennessee.
The summit’s goal, its sponsors said, is simple: Figure out what “regional hub” even means, and what impacts it could have on Sullivan County and its various cities.
“I don’t want us to get ... in head first on something that none of us in here particularly know anything about,” said Commissioner Hershel Glover, who represents Bluff City and was the resolution’s primary sponsor, at the commission’s Thursday meeting. “And that’s what this [proposed summit] is: It’s a fact-finding meeting.”
The regional hub initiative was started about two years ago, according to Mayor Richard Venable, who told the commission that he has been working on it with seven other mayors from the region. (The initiative is not to be confused with NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership or the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership [NETREP], two other regional development projects.)
Glover said that, apart from that information and a set of bylaws for the regional hub that were published earlier this year, the initiative — and its implications for Bristol, Bluff City and Kingsport, as well as Sullivan County — remains mysterious to him. The resolution calls for Venable to set a time, date and agenda for the summit, which it said should be open to the public. It initially gave the mayor a deadline of 45 days to do so, but Glover amended it to 60 days.
A string of other county commissioners echoed Glover’s comments, including Commissioner David Akard, who represents Bristol and cosponsored the resolution.
Akard said he was frustrated by an update on the regional hub he received Thursday morning. He said it came in a message from the First Tennessee Development District, an organization made up of local government leaders who work together on planning and development activities for the region. Venable sits on FTDD’s board.
The message — viewable on FTDD’s website — said the group’s board “affirmed the Executive Committee’s motion to endorse the creation of a regional hub. … While the framework and duties for this new organization are being formalized with stakeholders across the region, the First Tennessee Development District remains committed to its core mission — regional progress through regional cooperation.”
“I’m pretty sure we’re a stakeholder in that, and I know zero about it and everything,” Akard said. “So there aren’t a lot of conversations going on, and that’s why I fully support this resolution. ... If we’re going to be called stakeholders … we should have the information going along on this.”
“I have had a lot of questions [about it] from people in my area,” Commissioner Angie Stanley, who represents Kingsport, said. “When you tell them that you don’t know anything [about it] and you’re an elected official … first of all, it’s embarrassing. … I’m not talking about predicting the future or nothing — I’m saying just bring us up to date on what’s been going on so far.”
This isn’t the first time that commissioners have prodded the mayor for more details about the regional hub; Glover also did so in February. Venable’s response this time was similar to his response then: He said he’d share news about the regional hub once there’s any news to share. The group working on it hasn’t reached that point, he said.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m not going to bring you a half-baked cake, and that’s what I’d bring you right now — a half-baked cake,” said Venable.
The mayor also said he couldn’t speak for the group working on the regional hub.
But 22 commissioners voted for a summit to get whatever information they could, no matter how underbaked. Only Commissioner Darlene Calton, who represents Kingsport, voted against the resolution, while Kingsport Commissioner Doug Woods was absent.
