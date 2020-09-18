Sullivan County Commission passes $80 million bond for jail expansion

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After a week of heated debates about expanding the county jail and raising property taxes during a recession, the Sullivan County Commission did both — for the time being, at least.
The commission approved issuing an $80 million, 20-year bond to finance an expansion and renovation of the county’s chronically overcrowded jail. To pay for that project, the group also passed a resolution to commit to a 12-cent property tax increase — but for next year, not this year.
Both resolutions were approved on first reading, with the regular requirement of two readings waived, and both passed with 16 votes in favor and eight votes against.
They were approved after another lengthy debate. Those in favor of the resolutions argued that it would be fiscally irresponsible to ignore the historically low interest rates available on bonds at the moment, risking decertification of the jail and more lawsuits from inmates.
Kingsport Commissioner Colette George, a co-sponsor of the resolution to raise taxes next year, said she saw the delayed tax increase and bond commitment as necessities — and necessities the county has known about long before the past week.
“I don’t want to raise taxes, but I think this is a business decision,” George said. “[Interest] rates are incredibly low, we have an opportunity to move forward, and we are letting our citizens know 12 months in advance. The people I’ve talked to are all expecting their taxes to go up for the jail.”
Commissioner Gary Stidham, also of Kingsport, said he didn’t like how quickly the commission was moving to make a decision about the resolutions. But he voted in favor of both, he said, saying the low interest rates on the bond would save the county — and therefore taxpayers — money in the long run.
But a chorus of other commissioners said they felt it was premature to commit to the bond and tax increases without a fuller understanding of the costs of the jail expansion, especially during a historic recession.
“We don’t have bids yet, we don’t have the full cost yet, and yet we’re promising ... to sell these bonds and hope that our people can pay the debt,” Bristol Commissioner Mark Hutton said. “I think that’s wishful thinking.”
Several other commissioners who voted no on the resolutions — including Blountville Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite — said they voted that way because they had heard vehement opposition from their constituents.
“I’ve gotten calls every day. I’ve gotten emails every day,” Crosswhite said.
Kingsport resident Tim Sanders showed up in person to oppose the tax increase and jail bond. During a comment period, he told the commissioners that the speed with which the resolutions had been brought to the table seemed like “backroom dealing.” Sanders also said he didn’t think the jail expansion would solve jail overcrowding.
“The two underlying causes to jail overcrowding [here] have not been mentioned or discussed: mental health and drug abuse,” Sanders said. “Sullivan County will continue to have jail overcrowding without addressing these issues.”
“I cannot support a tax increase to support an ever-expanding jail,” Sanders added.
After the meeting, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he was relieved the bond to fund the jail expansion had passed.
“I was kind of worried it wouldn’t,” Cassidy said. “I’m just glad that the commission moved forward [with the funding] so we can maintain our certification and also alleviate our jail overcrowding for the safety of my employees and the inmates.”
