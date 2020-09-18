Sullivan County Commission passes $80 million bond for jail expansion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After a week of heated debates about expanding the county jail and raising property taxes during a recession, the Sullivan County Commission did both — for the time being, at least.

The commission approved issuing an $80 million, 20-year bond to finance an expansion and renovation of the county’s chronically overcrowded jail. To pay for that project, the group also passed a resolution to commit to a 12-cent property tax increase — but for next year, not this year.

Both resolutions were approved on first reading, with the regular requirement of two readings waived, and both passed with 16 votes in favor and eight votes against.

They were approved after another lengthy debate. Those in favor of the resolutions argued that it would be fiscally irresponsible to ignore the historically low interest rates available on bonds at the moment, risking decertification of the jail and more lawsuits from inmates.

Kingsport Commissioner Colette George, a co-sponsor of the resolution to raise taxes next year, said she saw the delayed tax increase and bond commitment as necessities — and necessities the county has known about long before the past week.