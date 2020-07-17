BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission might reverse plans to slim its size from 24 to 18 members.
In 2018, the commission had passed a resolution to make that reduction, as well as limit the number of constables to three for each county district, beginning with the 2022 elections. But a resolution to rescind that decision drew some initial support at the commission’s regular session Thursday evening.
Blountville County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite, the resolution’s sponsor, argued that the commission shouldn’t make any changes to its size until they have the current census results in hand.
The original 2018 resolution would shrink the number of districts from 11 to nine, with two commissioners per district, Crosswhite explained.
“What I’m wanting to do is wait until the census comes back and form a committee, and it might be different. We might need more than nine districts,” she said.
“The original resolution was amended three times, so it was obvious there were problems with that, too,” Crosswhite added. “I just think we need to rescind this resolution and start new.”
Commissioner Hershel Glover, who resides in Bluff City and co-sponsored the resolution, backed Crosswhite.
“If we don’t rescind this [2018] resolution ... even before we get the information from the census, we’re going to have 18 commissioners,” Glover said. “I don’t think it’s fair for us to reduce from 24 to 18 until we see the reason for that happening.”
Commissioners Randy Morrell, of Bristol, and Todd Broughton, of Kingsport, also expressed support for the new resolution, which will appear on second reading at next month’s meeting.
The commission also read a resolution to freeze county commissioners’ annual compensation to the amount it was for the fiscal year 2019-2020.
According to the resolution, which was considered on first reading, the county’s commissioners receive an annual compensation that’s equivalent to 7% of the county mayor’s salary. Mayor Richard Venable’s salary was $124,537.35 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which meant that commissioners’ compensation came to $8,717.61 that year.
The resolution proposed keeping commissioners’ compensation to $8,717.61 going forward, starting Sept. 1, 2020.
Kingsport Commissioner Colette George, the resolution’s sponsor, was absent from the meeting, and Bristol Commissioner Mark Vance, a co-sponsor, declined to comment on the resolution.
Commissioner David Akard, of Bristol, later introduced a resolution that would allow for the construction of a mixed-use commercial and residential building on a blighted piece of property in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
The property, where the old Coyne Textile building stood, is contaminated and not bringing in any tax revenue since the city owns it, Akard said.
He said the developers who want to buy the land from the city, a company called A.G. Commercial plans to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to do environmental remediation of the property with the help of tax-increment financing.
“The bottom level [of the proposed new building] is commercial, so we’re going to get sales tax revenue from a grocery store,” Akard said. “We’ll have 100 new residents in downtown lofts that will be rented [on the upper floors].”
“This is a great opportunity to get some money in the door for Sullivan County and Bristol,” Akard added.
The developers will present their full proposal to the county commission at its Aug. 13 work session, and the commission will vote on the resolution when they review it on second reading at their regular session in August.
