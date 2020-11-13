Sullivan County Commission backs Staubus in Sullivan Baby Doe case

Staubus said there’s talk of a settlement with Endo, and if they can’t reach a settlement, his team is “poised to go to trial if necessary.” But he said he was concerned that the settlement process could get taken over by Tennessee’s attorney general, Herbert H. Slatery III.

“There’ve been some attempts by the attorney general to announce different settlement options, and they’ve fallen through,” Staubus said. “My concern is that he’s saying he represents Sullivan County. And if there is a settlement, he will decide what Sullivan County gets.”

Staubus argued that as a Sullivan County native, resident and elected official, he has a far better grasp of how the county could use any money won from the lawsuit. He said he would meet with a larger group of county residents — including people who have suffered from opioid addiction — to figure out how they could use the money to combat the opioid crisis.

“I think that [this resolution would send] a statement to the pharma companies and also to the AG [that] we’re serious about holding people accountable, and the money should come here,” Staubus said.

Tony Leonard, a county commissioner representing Bristol, sponsored the resolution. The commission had few questions to ask before adding the resolution to its consent agenda, putting it on the fast track for approval at the commission’s regular meeting next Thursday.

