Sullivan County Board of Education to discuss stipends, mask mandate

Employees of Sullivan County Schools could receive a one-time stipend for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, depending on how the Board of Education votes at its monthly meeting tonight.

Director of Schools David Cox proposed the stipend at the school board’s work session Thursday evening.

If approved tonight, the plan would give $1,000 to each school system employee who worked throughout the current school year and $500 to those who began working full-time after Jan. 1 or worked less than four hours a day throughout the year. Part-time staff members who started after Jan. 1 would get a $250 bonus, Cox said.

“This would be intended for employees’ last check for the end of the school year,” he told the board. “Several school systems around the state and particularly in our area are doing something very similar to this.”

Cox said the roughly $991,000 needed to give those bonuses would come from the second round of CARES Act funds Sullivan County Schools received. Although some of that money had already been dedicated to other projects, he said, the flexibility of the federal funds would let the school system move those projects to a pending third round of CARES money.