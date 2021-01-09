Sullivan County Board of Education delays Blountville Elementary closure, moves forward with West Ridge road

At a lengthy Thursday night meeting, the Sullivan County Board of Education narrowly agreed to delay closing Blountville Elementary School for a year and decided to seek a $6 million bond to fund a controversial access road to West Ridge High School.
Director of Schools David Cox initially recommended that the board close Blountville Elementary in roughly six months, at the end of the current school year. The school’s middle school wing will close at the end of the year anyway, Cox said, since Blountville Middle and Holston Middle will merge into a new middle school at the current Sullivan Central High campus.
Board member Michael Hughes quickly backed the resolution to approve shuttering the elementary school on the grounds that doing so would free up more funds “to better serve students and better pay our [school staff],” and board member Mary Rouse agreed.
But a member of the public pushed back on the decision, calling it poorly timed and rushed.
Christy Gregory, who didn’t attend the meeting in person (attendance was restricted for safety concerns), but submitted a message that was read aloud during the public comment period, said closing Blountville Elementary at the end of the current school year would “be traumatic for [the school’s children], who have been through a great deal of difficulty this year” due to the sickness, death and financial struggles caused by the pandemic.
“If this is the only possible course of action, could it not wait one more year to allow our kids some semblance of a normal school year?” Gregory asked. “Also, I feel like [the closing] has not been adequately presented to our community.”
Board member Mark Ireson agreed with Gregory’s arguments and said he’d heard them from other community members. Ireson requested an amendment to postpone the closing to the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The amended resolution passed 4-3, with Ireson and fellow members Randall Gilmore, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson in favor, while Hughes, Rouse and Board Chairman Randall Jones opposed it.
After an impassioned and at times bitter discussion, the board also voted 5-2 in favor of asking the Sullivan County Commission to agree to issue up to $6 million in school bonds. The money would be used to pay for a new access road to West Ridge High School, plus eight acres of land around the road.
The access road doesn’t exist yet: The resolution about it, put forth at the meeting by board member Michael Hughes, states that Jericho Partners, LLC — a group of business partners that former Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri is a part of — would plan and build the road and then sell it to the board along with the 8-acre parcel of land it would run through.
The agreement was a tentative step forward in a debate about funding for the road that has dragged on for years.
Belgeri had originally recommended creating the access road in 2018, when still serving as the highway commissioner, and had agreed to use highway department funds for it. But the County Commission rejected a resolution to approve his $3.3 million plan.
Most of the board members seemed to agree about one thing: It’s the Board of Education’s job to fund education, not infrastructure.
“I’m a little ashamed that money that should be spent on teachers and students to help them be able to accomplish the best life possible is going to be spent on gravel and asphalt and digging,” Rouse said.
Spivey took that point even further.
“ ... the County Commission is the funding body [for our school system],” he said. “We’re talking about pledging state-mandated dollars that should be educating our children to build a road that our County Commission and our Highway Department have known was needed ... four-and-a-half years ago.”
But Spivey, Hughes and Jones all argued that at this point, with West Ridge’s opening fast approaching, it didn’t matter who was responsible. Somebody needed to do it, they all said at various points in the discussion.
“It was their job, they’re not doing it,” Spivey said of the commission. “That’s the only reason I feel like we have to do it: because nobody else is going to.”
In the end, only Robinson and Ireson opposed the measure, partly because, they said, they couldn’t support funding a road when the school system was struggling to raise teacher pay and facing other pressing needs.
Robinson also argued that the resolution only tackled one road to West Ridge, when multiple roads are needed to make it safer. And both he and Ireson continued to question the legality of the arrangement with Jericho Partners.
Jones said that the resolution needs a legal review by Pat Hull, the BOE’s attorney, along with approval by the County Commission. But Hull seemed sanguine about it.
“It can be changed, it can be worked with, it can be negotiated,” Hull said. “…off the cuff,” he added, the plan’s final format “seems legal to me.”
The BOE also agreed to adopt the names, school colors and mascots for the new middle schools that will move into the Sullivan Central and Sullivan South high school buildings.
Sullivan Central will keep its name, with “Middle” in place of “High,” along with its cougar mascot. And the new middle school will add gray to the high school’s orange and white colors.
Meanwhile, Sullivan South High School will become Sullivan Heights Middle School, with a husky as its mascot and blue, charcoal gray and white as its colors.
The recommendations for both schools were based on online surveys created by committees composed of parents, teachers and students.
