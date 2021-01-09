Sullivan County Board of Education delays Blountville Elementary closure, moves forward with West Ridge road

Belgeri had originally recommended creating the access road in 2018, when still serving as the highway commissioner, and had agreed to use highway department funds for it. But the County Commission rejected a resolution to approve his $3.3 million plan.

Most of the board members seemed to agree about one thing: It’s the Board of Education’s job to fund education, not infrastructure.

“I’m a little ashamed that money that should be spent on teachers and students to help them be able to accomplish the best life possible is going to be spent on gravel and asphalt and digging,” Rouse said.

Spivey took that point even further.

“ ... the County Commission is the funding body [for our school system],” he said. “We’re talking about pledging state-mandated dollars that should be educating our children to build a road that our County Commission and our Highway Department have known was needed ... four-and-a-half years ago.”

But Spivey, Hughes and Jones all argued that at this point, with West Ridge’s opening fast approaching, it didn’t matter who was responsible. Somebody needed to do it, they all said at various points in the discussion.