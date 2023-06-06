BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Board of Education voted 6-1 Monday to approve the school system’s 2023-24 operating budget.

The $89.9 million spending plan will now be presented to the Sullivan County Budget Committee on Tuesday. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Evelyn Rafalowski, who presided over her last Sullivan County School Board meeting as director of schools, explained that the budget takes into consideration revenues from the school district and local government, as well as their Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement [TISA] allocation.

Before the vote took place, Sullivan County School Board member Mark Ireson presented his fellow board members with a last-minute motion to table voting on the 2023-24 budget until next week.

“It’s almost $90 million dollars,” Ireson said. “I’d hate to vote on something that we really haven’t had a chance to take some time and look at.”

Ireson, who is also a member of the County Commission, cast the only negative vote.

The board also voted to pass their 2023-24 federal budget, as well as their 2023-2024 school nutrition budget.

During the meeting, the board also voted 7-0 in favor of engaging an architect to design a plan for a swimming pool at West Ridge High School.

The school, located near I-81’s Exit 63 opened in 2021, at a cost of $75 million.