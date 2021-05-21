Sullivan County assistant district attorney to replace retiring judge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County assistant district attorney will replace General Sessions Court Judge J. Klyne Lauderback after he retires at the end of June.
With 22 of 24 votes, Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson easily won the Sullivan County Commission’s approval for the judgeship Thursday.
Competitors Timothy Horne and Jason Arthur received only one and two votes, respectively, while Kingsport Commissioner Terry Harkleroad was absent.
“I truly am honored, and I am humbled,” Nelson said to the commission following her victory. “I can assure you that I will do my best to serve the citizens of our community and to serve you well as a commission.”
She said that she decided to put her nomination in for the General Sessions Court judge position after Lauderback announced his resignation about six weeks ago.
“[Being a judge was] something that ... certainly was a goal of mine, if the circumstances were right,” Nelson said.
A Piney Flats native and graduate of Sullivan East High School, Nelson said she’s been working at the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office for 22 years. She said she thinks her experience working “a wide variety of cases” puts her in a good position for the judgeship.
“I’ve tried cases from child abuse to kidnapping, sexual assault, first-degree murder,” she said. “And ... each case is different, each aspect of the law is different.”
Nelson’s first priority when she starts July 1 will be tackling the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“The court system is just overwhelmed. It’s almost like a tidal wave of cases because of the delays,” Nelson said. “That’s probably the biggest priority for all the judges across the county, is to try to alleviate the cases ... and get them to a manageable position.”
Nelson said that she’ll miss working with Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and his staff and that she’ll work hard to give both victims of crime and people accused of crime fair hearings.
West Ridge property
Later that evening, the county commission also agreed to let the Sullivan County Board of Education spend $300,000 from its existing funds to purchase a piece of property beside the new West Ridge High School.
Owning the property will give the school board the right to widen Lynn Road, the main access road to the Blountville high school, or build a new access road on the property. But the resolution approved Thursday night just gives the school board the right to purchase the property.
The commission also voted to work out an agreement with Kingsport to let the Sullivan County Highway Department pave sections of the city’s roads near West Ridge.
“We’re ready to move on. … It’s been one project and one problem after another, and we’re just ready to move forward,” said Kingsport Commissioner Todd Broughton, who co-sponsored the resolution allowing the property purchase and sponsored the resolution to work out the road paving in Kingsport.
“I hope it goes as well as it can for everybody,” he said.
The commission voted 22-0 in favor of both resolutions. Blountville Commissioner Michael Cole was absent for the votes, along with Harkleroad.
