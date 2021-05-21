Sullivan County assistant district attorney to replace retiring judge

“I’ve tried cases from child abuse to kidnapping, sexual assault, first-degree murder,” she said. “And ... each case is different, each aspect of the law is different.”

Nelson’s first priority when she starts July 1 will be tackling the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“The court system is just overwhelmed. It’s almost like a tidal wave of cases because of the delays,” Nelson said. “That’s probably the biggest priority for all the judges across the county, is to try to alleviate the cases ... and get them to a manageable position.”

Nelson said that she’ll miss working with Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and his staff and that she’ll work hard to give both victims of crime and people accused of crime fair hearings.

West Ridge property

Later that evening, the county commission also agreed to let the Sullivan County Board of Education spend $300,000 from its existing funds to purchase a piece of property beside the new West Ridge High School.