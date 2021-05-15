Sullivan County animal shelter hosting yard sale today

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Real Life Church Gym in Bristol, Tennessee, to benefit its community cat outreach program, Director Cindy Holmes said in a statement.

“We have a goal of spaying/neutering 1,000 community cats in 2021!” Holmes wrote in the statement. “Help us reach that number by purchasing any of the thousands of items generously donated by the community!”

Holmes said the yard sale will include cookware, office chairs, books, bedroom furniture, dishes, toys, clothing and lots of other items, “all priced to move swiftly.”

“Together we can do incredible things for the animals of Sullivan County,” she said.