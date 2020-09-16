 Skip to main content
Sullivan Commission to discuss jail renovations, funding today
Sullivan Commission to discuss jail renovations, funding today

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission will hold a special work session at 6 p.m. today to discuss its options for renovating and funding the Sullivan County jail, according to the county’s online calendar.

“Ashley McAnulty, Bond Counsel, with Stephens Inc. will be present to discuss financing,” the meeting description said.

The meeting — which is open to the public — will take place in the Commission Room of the Sullivan County Courthouse. People can also attend virtually by visiting the county website, www.sullivancountytn.gov.

