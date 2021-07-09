Sullivan commission passes new budget, 9-cent tax increase

“I’m at the same place I was last week,” King said. “… How much of this stuff will be in our budget next year that we’re going to have to fund from somewhere? Are we going to have to raise taxes? … So, with that said, I’m just not ready to do this.”

A loud, collective groan erupted from the audience. The room had been standing room only at last week’s meeting. This one was sitting room only: Many people had to find spots on the carpet. Many were teachers who came to advocate for the school employee salary raise or ask the commission not to shift school system funding from property taxes to sales taxes, arguing that the latter are more volatile and could result in shortfalls for the school system if the economy takes a hit. Others were property owners who had come to plead against the property tax bump.

Mayor Richard Venable agreed with King: He said he was going to recommend postponing the vote again.

But multiple commissioners objected, arguing that it was past time to finalize the budget. There was some deliberation over whether the commission could simply remove the $8.8 million in question from the school system’s total budget, dropping it from roughly $89 million to $81 million, and make up their mind about the $8.8 million in a later, separate resolution.