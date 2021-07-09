Sullivan commission passes new budget, 9-cent tax increase

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Before a packed audience, after nearly three hours of public comment and debate, the Sullivan County Commission approved a 9-cent property tax increase and a roughly $207 million budget for the new fiscal year.
The county government will use the tax increase to start paying off an $80 million jail renovation and expansion project the commission approved last fall.
The budget, meanwhile, includes a 4% raise for Sullivan County School employees and a 5% raise for county employees. It will also shift the source of about $1 million worth of projected funds for the school system from property taxes to sales taxes. And it includes nearly $8.8 million in expenses for the school system that will come from the school department’s general fund.
That last number had brought the final vote on the budget to a screeching halt last week at the commission’s original called meeting to vote on the budget. Before they reached a vote on anything, Piney Flats Commissioner Dwight King made a motion to postpone the process. It wasn’t clear to him, he said, whether that $8.8 million represented one-time or recurring expenses, and he wanted to know.
At the rescheduled meeting Thursday, King said that Board of Education Chair Randall Jones sent commissioners a list breaking down what the $8.8 million was for. But he said that, because they’d gotten it late that day, he hadn’t had enough time to mull it over yet and make sure he was clear on which proposed expenses were one-time and which were recurring.
“I’m at the same place I was last week,” King said. “… How much of this stuff will be in our budget next year that we’re going to have to fund from somewhere? Are we going to have to raise taxes? … So, with that said, I’m just not ready to do this.”
A loud, collective groan erupted from the audience. The room had been standing room only at last week’s meeting. This one was sitting room only: Many people had to find spots on the carpet. Many were teachers who came to advocate for the school employee salary raise or ask the commission not to shift school system funding from property taxes to sales taxes, arguing that the latter are more volatile and could result in shortfalls for the school system if the economy takes a hit. Others were property owners who had come to plead against the property tax bump.
Mayor Richard Venable agreed with King: He said he was going to recommend postponing the vote again.
But multiple commissioners objected, arguing that it was past time to finalize the budget. There was some deliberation over whether the commission could simply remove the $8.8 million in question from the school system’s total budget, dropping it from roughly $89 million to $81 million, and make up their mind about the $8.8 million in a later, separate resolution.
County Attorney Dan Street said he thought that was legally risky: He said that all the commission can do with the school system’s budget — at least under its current financial management plan, which is in the process of being replaced by a new one — is vote yes or no. They can’t selectively remove chunks of money from it like that, Street said.
Ultimately, the $8.8 million stayed in the school department’s proposed budget. With the rest of the new budget, it passed with 17 yes votes, four rejections and one abstention. Commissioners Todd Broughton, David Akard, Hershel Glover and Mark Hutton all voted it down, while commissioners Angie Stanley and Gary Stidham were absent.
The commission also narrowly passed a $2.40 property tax for the county, with 16 yes votes and four rejections from commissioners Todd Broughton, David Akard, Judy Blalock and Hershel Glover. Commissioner Alicia Starnes abstained. They also passed a resolution to appropriate roughly $3.3 million for charitable organizations serving the county.
“Thank you for your patience, for your hard work over the last 6 months,” Mayor Venable said to the commissioners after the votes had finished. “It’s been hard.”
He also thanked Jones and the other school board members for their work on the school budget, and the audience for turning out in such force.
“All the folks that showed up tonight, we know you’re mightily interested in this, and we hope as a result of the county commission’s actions tonight, that your life will be better,” Venable said.
