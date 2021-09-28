 Skip to main content
Sullivan Co. detective dies from COVID-19
breaking

Sullivan Co. detective dies from COVID-19

  • Updated
Detective Sgt. Josh Stewart
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19.
Detective Sgt. Josh Stewart died Monday night, the department announced today on its Facebook page.
He is the second officer with the SCSO to die from COVID-19.
"Stewart was a friend to many here at the SCSO. He was known for being loyal and dependable, with a sense of humor that kept us laughing. When responding to calls, he was often able to de-escalate a tense situation simply by his calm presence and ability to put people at ease. The impact of this loss cannot be measured," the post states.
Stewart joined the department in 2008 as a corrections officer. He later moved to the Patrol Division and eventually the Criminal Investigations Division. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in CID in September 2020, acccording to the post.
 
 
