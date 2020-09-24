Sullivan Central teacher suspended for 'unprofessional behavior'

The complaints also highlighted Facebook comments McLaughlin made about an online survey of Sullivan County Schools faculty to solicit their preferences for reopening schools. In the letter of reprimand, Cox said that McLaughlin’s comments showed people how they could “vote on the survey more than once” and “encouraged non-faculty members to vote on survey questions directed to our employees.”

When confronted about that social media activity by Ingrid Deloach, the school system’s human resources supervisor, McLaughlin defended himself in two response letters.

“As you know, my Facebook profile is my own personal account and at no time have I purported to represent the Sullivan County Department of Education, the Sullivan County School Board, or Sullivan Central High School,” McLaughlin wrote about the comments containing crude language.

Cox called the survey-related comments “highly unprofessional” in his letter to McLaughlin and said the posts with crude language broke with teachers’ responsibility to be positive role models for children.

“... you ‘have every right to express your opinions’ during non-school hours, even on Facebook,” Cox wrote. “But you still need to behave professionally in public settings and set appropriate standards for our students.”