Sullivan Central teacher sues over suspension

A Sullivan Central High School teacher who received a three-day suspension notice for “unprofessional behavior” on social media is suing the Sullivan County Board of Education and the schools director over the decision, according to court records obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier.

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 21 with the Sullivan County Chancery Court, physics teacher Jeremy McLaughlin asked the court to review certain details about the suspension. He also claimed that the suspension violated his “freedom of speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” according to the records. And he requested that the court deem the suspension “unlawful” and award him damages.

Director of Schools David Cox had sent McLaughlin the suspension notice Sept. 3, along with a letter of reprimand, which the Herald Courier obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In the letter, the director of schools said that he decided to suspend McLaughlin for three days without pay based on some “highly unprofessional” comments the teacher made on social media. McLaughlin made them on his personal accounts, but those accounts were publicly visible for a while and multiple people complained about them, Cox wrote.