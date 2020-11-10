Sullivan Central teacher sues over suspension

A Sullivan Central High School teacher who received a three-day suspension notice for “unprofessional behavior” on social media is suing the Sullivan County Board of Education and the schools director over the decision, according to court records obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier.
In a lawsuit filed Oct. 21 with the Sullivan County Chancery Court, physics teacher Jeremy McLaughlin asked the court to review certain details about the suspension. He also claimed that the suspension violated his “freedom of speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” according to the records. And he requested that the court deem the suspension “unlawful” and award him damages.
Director of Schools David Cox had sent McLaughlin the suspension notice Sept. 3, along with a letter of reprimand, which the Herald Courier obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In the letter, the director of schools said that he decided to suspend McLaughlin for three days without pay based on some “highly unprofessional” comments the teacher made on social media. McLaughlin made them on his personal accounts, but those accounts were publicly visible for a while and multiple people complained about them, Cox wrote.
Screenshots of the posts were included in the documents. Some used crude language. In one Facebook post, for example, the teacher said that using a medical condition as an excuse not to wear a mask “makes you look like a lying selfish piece of [expletive].” The post showed an image of a boy who appeared to be a teenager.
McLaughlin also made Facebook comments about a survey that solicited faculty opinions about school reopening plans, Cox wrote in the letter. The comments “encouraged non-faculty members to vote on survey questions directed to our employees” and showed how to submit the survey multiple times, the director of schools said.
Cox wrote that he was suspending the teacher because that behavior fell short of what school employees were expected to model in public and because McLaughlin failed “to show remorse related to such poor behavior.”
But McLaughlin contested the decision. According to the court records, on Sept. 22, the teacher met with Cox, along with Virginia McCoy, an attorney from the Tennessee Education Association’s Legal Services team who was representing McLaughlin.
In a Sept. 24 letter to McLaughlin that was included in the lawsuit file, Cox wrote that the meeting had not changed his decision. Neither McLaughlin nor McCoy provided any compelling new information, he said. And he said he was “unconvinced” by McLaughlin’s arguments that the survey-related comments were “concerted activity” and that the other Facebook comments were “protected as free speech.”
“The First Amendment does not protect vulgarity, for instance, which is how I would describe this line from one of your posts: ‘Brother, you don’t look clever, you look like you’re wearing your side chick’s panties on your face,’” Cox wrote, referencing one of McLaughlin’s Facebook posts that drew complaints.
“At one point during the conference you said you were ‘not particularly sorry for [your] comment about the survey,’” Cox continued in the letter. “You also showed no remorse as to the other unprofessional conduct cited within my original suspension letter. Since you have apparently not learned from this situation, I see no reason to modify your three-day suspension.”
McLaughlin again contested the decision, this time with the lawsuit. On Oct. 21, the physics teacher filed a complaint asking the Sullivan County Chancery Court to review a written transcript of the recording from McLaughlin’s Sept. 22 conference with Cox and McCoy.
The complaint also claimed that McLaughlin’s suspension was “arbitrary, capricious, or improperly motivated” and violated his right to free speech.
McLaughlin requested that the court declare his suspension invalid; award him back pay; order Cox and the Board of Education to remove “all matters related to the suspension” from McLaughlin’s personnel file and compensate the teacher for violating his free speech; and cover his court costs.
The complaint was prepared by Richard L. Colbert and C. Joseph Hubbard, two attorneys representing McLaughlin who work for Kay Griffin PLLC, a Nashville-based law firm. They did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Cox said Monday that he was not able to comment on the suit. Ingrid Deloach, the supervisor of the school system’s Human Resources Department, could not be reached Monday for comment.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
