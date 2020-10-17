Sullivan Cattlemen’s Association given full ownership of agriculture center

The group has also held a slew of fundraisers to finance the Agriculture Center’s work.

“We’ve gotten close to $1 million in donations from local businesses,” Glover said, pointing to a row of sponsor signs hanging from the ceiling in the facility’s 30,000-square-foot arena, which can seat 600.

Meanwhile, he said, the group’s membership has grown from just a handful of members to between 200-225 people. Many are young people in their 20s and 30s, which Glover said he’s pleased about.

“We want to get young folks excited about farming in Sullivan County,” he said. “They’re the future of this center.”

Glover added that the center has been seeing far less foot traffic than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said that it has still hosted some events, and has a bull-riding rodeo scheduled for late October, the first one on the books since the pandemic hit.