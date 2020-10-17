Sullivan Cattlemen’s Association given full ownership of agriculture center

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Since opening in 2017, the Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center has hosted trade shows for cattle producers, fundraisers for nonprofits, farming certification courses, 4-H classes and even bull-riding rodeos.
“The rodeos we’ve had here, they’ve been unreal,” said Hershel Glover, a Sullivan County commissioner from Bluff City, during a recent tour of the center. “They’ve all sold out.”
Glover serves on the construction board of the Sullivan County Cattlemen’s Association, the nonprofit that first proposed the center and has been running it since.
But the SCCA didn’t officially own the center until Sept. 17, when the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to transfer the property to the group.
Glover co-sponsored the resolution with Dwight King, a Piney Flats county commissioner and fellow member of the SCCA.
In 2015, when the group applied for a state grant to purchase the property for the center, it lacked the 501(c)(3) status required to do so directly. The SCCA turned to the county government, which agreed to handle the initial grant and property purchase on the group’s behalf.
Glover said that the SCCA handled pretty much everything else: developing the plans for the facility, managing the bidding and construction process, purchasing furniture and collaborating with the county’s University of Tennessee Extension Office.
The group has also held a slew of fundraisers to finance the Agriculture Center’s work.
“We’ve gotten close to $1 million in donations from local businesses,” Glover said, pointing to a row of sponsor signs hanging from the ceiling in the facility’s 30,000-square-foot arena, which can seat 600.
Meanwhile, he said, the group’s membership has grown from just a handful of members to between 200-225 people. Many are young people in their 20s and 30s, which Glover said he’s pleased about.
“We want to get young folks excited about farming in Sullivan County,” he said. “They’re the future of this center.”
Glover added that the center has been seeing far less foot traffic than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said that it has still hosted some events, and has a bull-riding rodeo scheduled for late October, the first one on the books since the pandemic hit.
Glover said he’s excited that the SCCA now has full ownership and responsibility over the building. And he repeatedly praised the group as he pointed out the center’s various amenities — the conference center’s AV system, the kitchen’s industrial-size appliances, the well installed for watering livestock, the special pens for vaccinating cattle in the holding facility. Everything at the center was the result of the group’s teamwork and diverse skillset, he said.
“Farmers are a family group. They take care of each other,” Glover said. “We step up for each other when it needs to happen.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!