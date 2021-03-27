Sullivan animal shelter makes progress with spay and neuter clinic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has transformed the back of its facility into an in-house spay and neuter clinic, which its director, Cindy Holmes, said she hopes to have up and running by this fall.
“It has been a long, long project,” Holmes, dressed in navy scrubs and a face mask with the shelter’s logo, said Friday as she surveyed the space. “It was delayed by the pandemic in 2020. But we’ve been able to push forward.”
The clinic is just the latest step in a longer transformation.
Holmes, a former volunteer at the shelter, became its director in July 2019, after a rash of public complaints about poor conditions and heavy use of euthanasia under previous management.
Under the new leadership, the facility has become a no-kill shelter — which means it only euthanizes animals too sick for veterinary care to save — with revamped cleaning and safety policies to keep diseases from spreading between animals.
The shelter has also ramped up its partnerships with pet rescue organizations, Holmes said, and started a Community Cat program to help the county get a grip on its large, fast-breeding outdoor cat population through spaying and neutering.
Much of the clinic’s equipment is still in packing boxes, but its preparation room now has an industrial-looking sink, and the room for the actual spay and neuter work has three surgical beds installed.
Meanwhile, Holmes is already using the clinic’s new blood sample analysis equipment — which currently sits in her office — to test some animals that come into the shelter. That information is useful to share with potential adopters, she said.
“We’re talking about minutes rather than hours,” she said of the results. “The more info we can give [potential owners], the bigger the picture [of an animal] is, the less likely we are to get a return.”
Spaying and neutering cats and dogs is an essential step in preparing them for adoption. Holmes said that once the clinic is up and running, the shelter won’t have to rely on outside help to get it done.
The construction work, which is being done by J.A. Street & Associates, has come in at just under $19,000, she said. Two large donations from community members have helped fund the bulk of the work, and the actual spay and neuter work will be done by two University of Tennessee professors and their students.
“It’s very exciting to see the physical aspects of it come together,” she said, her hands in her scrub pockets. “This is certainly a huge step forward.”
