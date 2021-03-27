Sullivan animal shelter makes progress with spay and neuter clinic

Meanwhile, Holmes is already using the clinic’s new blood sample analysis equipment — which currently sits in her office — to test some animals that come into the shelter. That information is useful to share with potential adopters, she said.

“We’re talking about minutes rather than hours,” she said of the results. “The more info we can give [potential owners], the bigger the picture [of an animal] is, the less likely we are to get a return.”

Spaying and neutering cats and dogs is an essential step in preparing them for adoption. Holmes said that once the clinic is up and running, the shelter won’t have to rely on outside help to get it done.

The construction work, which is being done by J.A. Street & Associates, has come in at just under $19,000, she said. Two large donations from community members have helped fund the bulk of the work, and the actual spay and neuter work will be done by two University of Tennessee professors and their students.

“It’s very exciting to see the physical aspects of it come together,” she said, her hands in her scrub pockets. “This is certainly a huge step forward.”