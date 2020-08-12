Sturdy-Lite donates $5,600 to Bristol, Tenn. welding program

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee-based Sturdy-Lite donated more than $5,600 to Bristol Tennessee City Schools for the system’s new welding program.
Representatives of the company, which makes aluminum trucking equipment, made the donation to Tennessee High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the school system. The high school’s welding program was made possible by two grants from the U.S. Department of Education and Tennessee Department of Education totaling $168,727. The money was used to help pay for five new career technical education programs, including cybersecurity, teaching as a profession, hospitality and tourism and sports and human performance.
The school system was awarded $118,727 through Perkins Reserve Regional Career Pathways grant and a $50,000 Perkins Reserve Secondary grant. The grants were made possible by the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which was approved in 2018.
