Study: Virginia has twice as many people serving life prison sentences as Tennessee does

A new study reveals that Virginia has nearly twice as many people serving a life sentence than Tennessee.

The Sentencing Project recently released its quadrennial census of people in the United States sentenced to life behind bars. The report, No End in Sight: America’s Enduring Reliance on Life Imprisonment, estimates that 4,193 people in Virginia, amounting to 14% of the state’s prison population, are serving a life sentence.

In Tennessee, 2,831 people are serving a life sentence, or 6% of the prison population. Nationally, one in seven people in prison — totaling 203,865 individuals — is serving life behind bars, according to the report.

The report also provides an analysis of the proliferation of life sentences over the past 35 years and describes who is most affected by these punishments, the organization said in a news release. The report offers proposals for changing course.