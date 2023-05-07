A new report shows there were fewer households in poverty or financially challenged from 2019-2021 in eight of 12 Southwest Virginia localities.

But part of that trend reflects diminished population rather than economic gains.

At first glance Southwest Virginia appeared to fare well in the report with double-digit declines of households trying to make ends meet in Lee County and the city of Norton, while much of the region declined 3% to 5%.

But in many cases those declines coincided with smaller populations and shifts within the categories, according to a new report, “ALICE in the Crosscurrents; COVID and financial hardships in Virginia,” issued by UnitedforALICE.org and United Way agencies.

The state of Virginia ranked 14th nationally with less than a third of its population — 28% — classified as employed but unable to fully afford necessities. Those people are described as ALICE, an acronym standing for asset limited, income constrained and employed.

Those households earn wages above the federal poverty level but less than what’s needed to survive in the modern economy.

The Virginia statewide average showed a family of four with an infant and preschooler needs to bring in more than $100,000 for food, rent, child care, insurance, transportation, medical and other typical expenses, according to the study. Rates were much lower in Southwest Virginia, where average income and cost of living were less.

In Bristol, Virginia, that same family of four needed to make about $60,000, according to the report, while it was about $56,000 in Buchanan County. The rest of this region fell into that general range.

“ALICE families have been overlooked and undercounted by traditional poverty measures. ALICE includes the nation’s childcare workers, home health aides and cashiers — people working low-wage jobs, with little or no savings and one emergency away from poverty,” according to a written statement accompanying the report.

While the average household income in Virginia is more than $80,000 per year, across the 12 localities of far Southwest Virginia, it is barely half that at about $42,400. Only Washington and Wythe counties reported an average household income above $50,000 and they are the only counties where more than half the households — 56% and 57% respectively — earn above the ALICE threshold.

By contrast, four Southwest Virginia localities reported an average household income less than $40,000, including Buchanan, Dickenson and Lee counties and the city of Norton.

Coinciding with that, 67% of Buchanan households, 63% of Dickenson households, 61% in Lee County and 56% of Norton households earn below the $56,000 threshold, the report shows.

Statewide, 28% of working households fall below the threshold but in Southwest Virginia, more than half of the households in 10 localities earn below that financial level.

The Virginia average of households in poverty has remained steady at around 10% for several years, compared to the entirety of Southwest Virginia, where the 2021 average ranged from 13% in Washington County to 29% in the city of Norton and 25% in Buchanan and Lee counties, according to the report.

Another indicator is the labor participation rate among adults age 18 and over. The statewide average for Virginia is 65% but the only localities in this region that even approach that are Bristol at 58%, Wythe County at 57% and Washington County at 55%, the report shows.

Buchanan and Dickenson counties are each below 40% adult labor participation while five other counties are less than 50%.

Buchanan County also had the distinction of seeing the greatest rise in families making under the ALICE threshold, a 9% increase from nearly 2,900 in 2019 to 3,172 in 2021. That in a county that reported a 13% decline in the total number of households, dropping from 8,569 to 7,440.

At the same time, the number of households in Buchanan classified as living at or below the federal poverty guideline dropped nearly 23%, from 2,369 to 1,826.

Nine of 12 Southwest localities reported declines in the numbers of households living in poverty from 2019 to 2021.

City of Bristol

The total number of households in the city of Bristol was virtually unchanged from 2019 to 2021, unlike many other areas with significant population decline. For the purpose of the study, the city population was right at 17,000.

The number of households making under the ALICE threshold rose by 99 — from 2,437 to 2,536 — a 4% increase. At the same time, the number of households in poverty declined by 167, from 1,470 to 1,303, or an 11% drop.

However Lisa Cofer, executive director of the United Way of Bristol, said that those numbers may reflect some temporary relief from an array of federal funding programs in place during the global pandemic.

“A lot of the additional funding opportunities and resources that the federal government provided during COVID are gone now — rent relief, the tax credits and additional SNAP benefits. That helped our ALICE families that were right on the border — one emergency away from being homeless — that helped them survive, and those are gone now.

“The numbers reflect those additional resources and our community stepped up and provided some additional resources. That data in a couple of years, I’m afraid we’re really going to see some difficult numbers,” Cofer said.

In the final count, 52% of city households ranked below the ALICE threshold at the end of 2021, while 48% ranked above that figure. The city’s median household income was just under $44,000 annually, which ranked fourth-highest in Southwest Virginia — but equal to just 54% of the state average household income of nearly $81,000 annually.

Locality H.holds ALICE Poverty Above

Bristol 7,347 35% 18% 48%

Buchanan 7.440 43% 25% 33%

Dickenson 5,573 39% 24% 37%

Lee 8,244 36% 25% 39%

Norton 1,540 27% 29% 44%

Russell 10,355 36% 19% 45%

Scott 8,612 35% 19% 46%

Smyth 12,607 36% 19% 45%

Tazewell 15,759 34% 19% 47%

Washington 21,845 31% 13% 56%

Wise 14,025 33% 21% 46%

Wythe 12,125 27% 16% 57%

Virginia 3.30M 28% 20% 62%

Source: ALICE in the Crosscurrents: Virginia

(ALICE: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed)