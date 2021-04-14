Study shows city jail costs, options

In either case, the state reimburses 25% of eligible costs.

The study didn’t include a specific recommendation.

“I think council needs some time to digest this,” City Manager Eads said. “At some point, council is going to have to make a decision on which way we need to go in the future. This is not a fiscal year 2022 budget issue. This is a long-term issue for the city of Bristol that has to be looked at and has to be resolved.”

Mayor Bill Hartley said the council will review the information.

“We’ll have to sit down and look at longer term at where we’re going and what the options are and what we might do to move to one of those alternatives,” Hartley said after the meeting. “The issue perennially comes up, especially during budget discussions, but throughout the year — the cost of additional inmates and outside housing. So how do we deal with that longer term and what can we do to start toward a good long-term solution?”

Sheriff David Maples said the study contained a lot of information but no surprises.

“I think we need to look at every option we have before we make a decision because it’s going to impact the citizens of Bristol, Virginia,” Maples said. “If they choose the regional jail, once the [city] jail is gone, it’s gone. I just want to do what’s right for the city and its citizens.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.