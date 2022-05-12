Study explores Amtrak service to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Extending Amtrak passenger rail service to the Twin City could cost between $500 million and $1.5 billion and attract up to 15,500 annual riders, a new study shows.

Conducted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the study is the latest installment in a series of studies required before state and federal agencies, Amtrak and the railroad would consider providing the service. This study was ordered by the Virginia General Assembly.

Amtrak presently serves Lynchburg and Roanoke and work is under way to extend that service to the New River Valley area by 2025. With plans to add a second train to that route, a coalition of Twin City officials, elected officials and the Chamber of Commerce continue promoting the idea of further extending that service here and into Tennessee.

Cost estimates are based on 2030 dollars, adjusted for inflation.

The study is based on one daily round trip between Bristol Virginia and Washington, D.C., with stops at New River Valley, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Culpeper, Manassas, Burke Center and Alexandria – and potentially five new stations between New River Valley and Bristol.

Emily Stock, DRPT’s chief of rail transportation, presented those and other findings Thursday during a meeting of the Bristol Tennessee-Virginia Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s executive board.

“The costs we looked at were the cost to improve the railroad infrastructure between a New River Valley station and a Bristol station,” Stock said.

The state bought 28.5 miles of existing track, at a cost of $38.2 million, to extend service westward from Roanoke to Christiansburg.

The costs listed in the Bristol study include roadbed, ballast, ties, rails, other materials, shifting or realigning track, upgrading track, related earthwork, crossings and crossing protection systems, according to the report.

The study includes a draft Monday through Friday schedule with a southbound train departing Washington, D.C. at 8:45 a.m. and arriving in Bristol just before 5 p.m. A northbound train would leave Bristol at 9:24 a.m. and arrive in the nation’s capital at 5:31 p.m. All time estimates are based on maximum allowable speed on any given segment of track.

Much of the proposed route presently includes class 3 and class 4 track, which would allow passenger trains to travel between 60 and 80 miles per hour, respectively, according to the report. There is only one section of class one track -- located west of Radford -- that would only allow a 15 mph maximum speed.

Class 5 is the highest level of track, allowing trains to travel at 90 mph, but there is none presently between Bristol and the New River Valley station.

The high-end cost estimate included construction of a tunnel that is currently not expected to be part of the route, Stock said.

Beth Rhinehart, president and chief executive officer of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, has some concerns with the findings.

“The study includes stops all along the way from Christiansburg to Bristol and that’s not really the plan. I think our greatest chance of success is a direct shot from Christiansburg to Bristol because the connectivity into Tennessee has been deemed very important,” Rhinehart said after the presentation.

The study includes up to five proposed stations along the route – in Abingdon, Marion, Wytheville, Pulaski and Radford -- which add more than $85.2 million to the price tag.

It would also add time to the route.

Based on a study that includes five stops, it would take the train two hours, 18 minutes from New River Valley to Bristol, if the trip was 100% on time. That plan includes about two minutes at each stop, so without those stops it would be closer to two hours and eight minutes.

Estimating the train at 90% on-time adds about 30 minutes to the trip, according to the study.

The study estimates annual ridership to and from Bristol would range from 9,700 to 15,500 per year.

“That doesn’t include any of the casino impact on ridership,” Rhinehart said. “The ridership numbers are probably not fully vetted because it didn’t include the casino, and I think that could show a different picture.”

The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, is slated to open in July with the full Hard Rock hotel resort and casino expected to come online in summer 2024. Fully operational, it is forecast to attract hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of annual visitors.

Looking forward, both Virginia and Tennessee are working to update their railroad plans, Stock said, adding Bristol will again go in Virginia’s “long range” category.

Rhinehart said locally the plan is to continue building consensus and support.

“We continue to have calls including Virginia DRPT, elected officials, Tennessee Department of Transportation and continue to find opportunities like the infrastructure bill that has monies allocated for passenger rail specifically,” Rhinehart said. “We are working on a website to push information out to get people excited. We have to build collateral and get people saying ‘passenger rail’ in every meeting. That’s what New River Valley did, with much success.”

Additionally, the Federal Railroad Administration is developing a corridor identification development program. A goal is to get the route from New River Valley to Bristol and on to Chattanooga included as a priority in that program.

