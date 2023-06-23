BRISTOL, Va. — A new Tennessee study shows interest in extending passenger rail service to Bristol, but routes involving larger cities ranked as a higher priority.

A rail route that would connect Chattanooga to Knoxville and Bristol is listed as a tier two level priority in a just-completed study by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, or TACIR, according to Research Director Mark McAdoo, who spoke Thursday during a passenger rail town hall at the Bristol train station.

McAdoo said the full report would be released next Wednesday but revealed the top three routes in terms of interest and impact.

“Our recommended tier one route, based on the data, is Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta route,” McAdoo told a crowd of more than 100 state and local leaders and interested residents. “I know there’ve been studies about the highest speed corridor but this would operate on the existing freight rail network which is less expensive and may be quicker delivery.”

Twin City rail proponents have been working with Virginia leaders for years. Thursday’s program also included officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of trail and Public Transportation and the Federal Rail Administration.

All sides cautioned that any effort to provide Amtrak passenger service here would take substantial amounts of time and money.

However the new Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations study marks the first time Tennessee officials have done more than discuss the subject.

“Next, we have two tier two routes. The Memphis to Nashville route is one and the Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route is the other tier two route. We think those have potential,” McAdoo said. “Finally, the tier three route is Memphis to Chicago, by Carbondale [Illinois]. That route is already operational but this would be an expansion of those services. As noted the arrival and departure times in West Tennessee are not the best times.”

The study also reviewed a possible Nashville to Louisville, Kentucky, route but McAdoo said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was not “enthusiastic” about such a proposal.

“We are hearing from Amtrak that could be a segment in a federal line … It’s still on the table,” he said.

The first two routes — Chattanooga to Knoxville to Atlanta and Memphis to Nashville — have some support.

“The commission recommends and TDOT submits supporting data to the Federal Railroad Administration corridor identification program in support of the applications for the Nashville to Atlanta and Memphis to Nashville route,” McAdoo said. “Local officials have already turned that in and TDOT has already issued letters of support to get that momentum going in the right direction.

“Additionally, at the next funding opportunity, TDOT should submit an application for the Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route and consider submitting applications to the FRA corridor identification and development program for the other routes,” he said.

The study also recommends TDOT collaborate with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to “maximize the viability of the Chattanooga-to-Knoxville-to Bristol route” and Virginia’s efforts to go to and through Bristol.