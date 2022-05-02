Students, teachers pull together to clean up burned home of beloved English teacher

GLADE SPRING, Va. --- A local teacher’s misfortune has brought about a grassroots volunteer effort from students, faculty, and staff where she teaches.

As many as 34 volunteers from Holston High School gave up a morning to sleep on a recent April Saturday to come to the aid of their beloved English teacher, Christine Mitten, who lost her Glade Spring home to a fire in August of 2019.

Students and teachers worked alongside each other, removing the charred remains of the demolished house that stood as a painful reminder to Mitten of her loss.

The volunteers sifted through ash and debris, separating wood, shingles, concrete and other trash during the morning, completing the job in only a few hours.

Mitten said she is amazed by the kindness shown to her, especially since she’s taught at the high school for less than a year. She worked 25 years in elementary and early childhood education before returning to the high school classroom.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the amount of care shown to me by teachers, the administration and students, some of whom I have not even taught,” Mitten said. “I’m hugging all of them in my heart right now. I can’t express my gratitude for them adequately.”

Chlowe Taylor, a senior at the school, asked for a day off from her work at Fisher Hollow Veterinary Clinic, just so she could be there to help.

“When the opportunity arose, I didn’t blink an eye. Anything to help her, I’m all about it,” said the student.

Noah Tweed, a freshman at the school, said he was in Mitten’s class during the first semester this school year. “She’s a very sweet lady. She’s always been there for us. It was an immediate reaction that we need to give back to her.”

Jacob Bott, a junior at the school, agreed with his classmates. “We get so much help from people around us. It feels good to come out here and give back.”

Arrangements made by Mitten to remove the badly damaged house on Grace Street two years ago were interrupted when the pandemic left many workers unavailable.

Just recently, the Town of Glade Spring notified Mitten that a lien would be issued against the property located within the town limits if the cleanup was not completed by May.

‘If I’d had the financial ability to get the job done, I would have a long time ago,” Mitten said.

The teacher, who also works two other jobs, was using any spare time she had to come to the site after work to pull out a few boards and throw out trash.

“I’m only one person and it was taking me a long time. I really felt like it was hopeless.”

Things went from bad to worse when Mitten recently discovered that a shed on the property had been stolen. “It didn’t contain valuables---only keepsakes that meant a lot to us,” Mitten, who has two adult daughters, said. “That just sent me over the edge.”

When Mitten went to school the next day visibly shaken, many of her colleagues knew they wanted to help somehow.

“Rarely, do I talk about things outside the school, but they could tell I was upset. I was overwhelmed and I couldn’t figure out a way to get past this,” she said

Steve Ahn, a biology teacher at the school, Lawrence Cox, the horticulture teacher, and Michael Reid, the school’s resource officer, put a plan into action, recruiting students, staff, and teachers to volunteer for a work day at the site of the demolished house.

“This just pulled at my heart strings,” Cox said, who called the service project “a blessing.”

Donated money helped to pay for a rented dumpster for the debris. Ryan Davidson who owns C&S Construction volunteered his time and machinery to excavate the property.

“We didn’t expect to even come close to finishing,” Ahn said, only a few hours after the work started on Saturday.

People from the school who couldn’t be there donated money for snacks and drinks for the volunteers.

“I’ve worked at other schools, and I never would have thought we’d have such a large turnout,” Gabe Long, the principal at the school said. “This community has come together to help one of our own.”

Mitten, who has since relocated to another house in Glade Spring, said rebuilding at the site is not an option for her now.

“But, I will be forever grateful they took this huge weight off my shoulders,” she said. “That doesn’t happen very often in today’s world.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.