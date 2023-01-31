Students taste the 'Nutrition Rainbow'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Elementary school students in Bristol, Tennessee, are getting a taste of the rainbow this week.

As part of the district’s first Nutrition Rainbow event, elementary students in Bristol Tennessee city schools are being encouraged to eat a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables every day this week. With a different color theme for each day, school cafeterias are offering students a complete rainbow of color-specific, nutrient-dense foods spanning the spectrum from red to violet.

“We know that all the varieties of fruits and vegetables contribute different things to our diet, so we want our students to know the difference, taste different things and have fun while having school lunch,” said Jennifer Burleson, director of school nutrition for BTCS.

On Monday, the lunch line at Anderson Elementary included red apples, red peppers, strawberries and tomatoes, to go along with the popular entre spaghetti. For the more curious eaters, there was a tasting station featuring dried cherries.

In addition to color-specific offerings in the lunchroom, students are also taking part in classroom activities and materials correlating with the event.

Burleson says eating a rainbow of healthy, colored foods means exposure to a range of needed vitamins and minerals. She also encourages families to explore different food options at home.

“Always try new things,” Burleson said. “Be willing to buy things that you may not normally offer in your meals at home. Let your children participate in recipes and [meal preparation]. It may not always take the first time, but they will eventually want to try something new.”

Anderson Elementary School Principal Brett Herron said Monday that it was great seeing kids try new foods and getting encouragement from school staff and district leaders to eat healthy.

“As a parent of two myself, it's hard to get them to change from their normal (eating habits), but getting them to try different things and seeing the benefits of healthy eating is a big deal,” Herron said.

Nutrition Rainbow week continues Tuesday with an orange color theme, followed by yellow, green and blue/purple to round out the week.