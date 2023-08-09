BRISTOL, Tenn. — As parents dropped off their children at Fairmount Elementary School Tuesday morning, staff and faculty welcomed them to the first day of school.

Before heading over to the welcome-back assembly, Trey Arrington, the principal of Fairmount Elementary School, highlighted how happy they were to have students back in the classrooms.

"It's been boring not having kids here," Arrington said. "This is what educators get into education for, is to be with the students, so we're just excited that they're back in the building."

Arrington explained that the first day is always an emotional day for the kids, "Usually, once they get in the building and they kind of get away from mom and dad for a little bit, it's not as bad as it seems."

Fairmount Elementary School has 369 students this year, which is 33 more than last year.

Citywide, the system enrollment is about 4,150 students, system officials said.

It was the first full day of school for all students in Bristol Tennessee city schools five elementary buildings, Tennessee Middle School, Tennessee High and its online school. The division held an early dismissal day last Friday.

Fairmount Elementary School will have a new math curriculum and a new Core Knowledge Language Arts accelerate model.

Arrington highlighted that this year, in addition to the kids participating in the Leader in Me program, they will also do Moments of Gym, through which their good behavior will be celebrated.

"It's positive behavior incentive," Arrington said. "Every other week, they'll get the opportunity to go to the gym with Coach Pippin, Miss Bennett, our behavior interventionist, Nancy Hindley, our counselor, myself, and Miss Easterling and have some free time and play for doing the right things."

Students will attend class throughout August with their first break coming with a long Labor Day weekend — including a flexible/in-service day on Sept. 1 and the Sept. 4 holiday. Schools will also close on Friday Sept. 15 due to expected heavy traffic due to NASCAR race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.