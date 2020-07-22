BRISTOL, Va. — A strong thunderstorm is expected to impact areas of Bristol, Sullivan County and Washington County this evening.
At 5:26 p.m., radar was tracking a storm seven miles northwest of Bristol, Tennessee, moving northeast toward the city.
An alert for the storm expires at 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Heavy rain and vivid lightning are possible in this storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.