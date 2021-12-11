Storm knocks out power in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va.— A strong storm swept through Bristol on Saturday afternoon, knocking out power to many residents.

The BVU Authority said there were three outages due to the storm that rolled through Bristol and surrounding areas around noon. Crews were sent out and worked dilligently to get trees removed to restore power.

According to BVU, power was restored in the Lee Highway and Valley Drive area by 2 p.m. Crews from that outage then moved to other areas affected by the storm.

BVU did not provide an estimated number of customers affected by the outage or when all power would be fully restored.

