 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm knocks out power in Bristol
0 comments

Storm knocks out power in Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va.— A strong storm swept through Bristol on Saturday afternoon, knocking out power to many residents.

The BVU Authority said there were three outages due to the storm that rolled through Bristol and surrounding areas around noon. Crews were sent out and worked dilligently to get trees removed to restore power.

According to BVU, power was restored in the Lee Highway and Valley Drive area by 2 p.m. Crews from that outage then moved to other areas affected by the storm.

BVU did not provide an estimated number of customers affected by the outage or when all power would be fully restored.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts