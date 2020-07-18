ABINGDON, Va. — A strong thunderstorm caused some destruction in the Green Spring community of Washington County on Saturday.
Emergency Management Coordinator Theresa D. Kingsley said there was severe large tree damage in the Cleveland Road area, as well as Bowman Road and Lake Road.
Kingsley said she also received reports of some minor structural damage, including a porch roof that had been torn of the structure.
The National Weather Service said the storm between Abingdon and South Holston Lake brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail.
