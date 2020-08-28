 Skip to main content
Storm advisory issued in Bristol
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for Russell and Washington counties in Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant weather advisory has been issued until 7:45 p.m. for the city of Bristol, as well as Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Washington County, Virginia. The National Weather Service advisory said there is a possibility for pea-size hail and winds gusts of 40 miles per hour.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

