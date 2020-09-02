 Skip to main content
Storm advisory issued for Bristol, surrounding areas
Storm advisory issued for Bristol, surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for areas of Sullivan County in Tennessee and Washington County and the city of Bristol in Virginia until 4 p.m.

At 3:21 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weber City, or near Gate City, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

