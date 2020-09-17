Stonewall Jackson Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — A staff member at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School in Bristol has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

The staff member was not present at school while contagious, he said. As a result, the local health department has determined that no student or staff member experienced exposure to COVID-19.

Perrigan said an official notification will be sent to parents.

"Our prayers are with our colleague for a quick recovery," he said.

Perrigan asked people to continue to wear a face mask, maintain appropriate distance, wash hands and stay home if sick.

