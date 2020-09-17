Stonewall Jackson Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. — A staff member at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School in Bristol has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
The staff member was not present at school while contagious, he said. As a result, the local health department has determined that no student or staff member experienced exposure to COVID-19.
Perrigan said an official notification will be sent to parents.
"Our prayers are with our colleague for a quick recovery," he said.
Perrigan asked people to continue to wear a face mask, maintain appropriate distance, wash hands and stay home if sick.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!