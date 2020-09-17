 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stonewall Jackson Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Stonewall Jackson Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — A staff member at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School in Bristol has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

The staff member was not present at school while contagious, he said. As a result, the local health department has determined that no student or staff member experienced exposure to COVID-19.

Perrigan said an official notification will be sent to parents.

"Our prayers are with our colleague for a quick recovery," he said.

Perrigan asked people to continue to wear a face mask, maintain appropriate distance, wash hands and stay home if sick.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts