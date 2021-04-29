Stolen bus crashes in Sullivan County

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two people face charges after a bus crashed Wednesday in Sullivan County.
Cullon Michael Henderson, 18, of Wise, Virginia, has been charged with theft. He was a passenger in a school bus stolen in Wise County, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old driver, who has not been identified due to their age, will face charges that will be determined by juvenile court.
Capt. Andy Seabolt said the stolen bus crashed on Denton Valley Road. There were no children on board, he said.
