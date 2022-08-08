Stockner receives ballet scholarship

Virginia Stockner, senior company member of the Bristol Ballet, is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship.

Stockner, 16, is a homeschool student who also takes classes at Virginia Highlands Community College. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old. Her first role with Bristol Ballet was a butterfly in the 2010 spring performance, and she has performed in such shows as Mulan, Wizard of Oz, and Alice in Wonderland with the ballet. Some of her favorite roles with Bristol Ballet include Russian, Snow, Marzipan, and Party Girl in the Nutcracker.

“I’m very excited and honored to receive the award,” Stockner said. “To me, ballet is a way to express myself through movement. I’m happy to continue to dance and receive this honor.”

The Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to dancers at the intermediate/advanced level of ballet who are also part of Bristol Ballet’s performing company. The chosen dancer must be active in performing and exhibit skill and dedication to excellence. He or she must possess a desire to progress and grow within the art form; aspirations to dance professionally are not a requirement. The scholarship will provide for all fees for the 2022-2023 season. This includes tuition, registration, production fees, and summer intensive tuition. The fund is capitalized by donations from private individuals or corporations who wish to perpetuate the art of ballet through Teresangela’s memory.

Teresangela Schiano’s untimely death at age 33 on March 8, 2014, shocked and saddened a community of friends and family. It was their wish to keep her memory alive and perpetuate the vibrancy that she had on stage, as well as her love for ballet, by establishing the Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bristol Ballet.