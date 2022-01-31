Steam line failure injures 5 at Eastman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – A high-pressure steam line failure occurred Monday morning at Eastman’s Kingsport manufacturing facility.

The failure occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m., resulting in vibrations that were felt by the surrounding community.

Loud noises came from a consistent heavy release of steam, the company reported in a news release.

Five people on site experienced minor injuries and received treatment from Eastman Medical or at Holston Valley Medical Center, the company said.

There was no fire, according to Eastman, although Eastman’s Fire Department responded to the call with assistance from the Kingsport Fire Department.

The high pressure steam line failure was on the northeast side of the manufacturing site.

This incident resulted in power outages to some portions of the site.

The steam line failure also caused the release of small particle debris that can occur with utility line disruptions, according to Eastman.