State to certify casino referendum votes Monday

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia election officials are poised to certify the state’s vote Monday, which will trigger additional action for four proposed casinos, including the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia.
The Virginia State Board of Elections is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. in Richmond to certify the results of the Nov. 3 general election, according to the agency’s website. It includes voting in the presidential, congressional and local races plus the referendums in which voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth approved plans for casinos.
State law prescribes that within 30 days of the certification, “each eligible host city shall certify its preferred casino gaming operator and submit such certification” to the Virginia Lottery Board, which is charged with overseeing all gaming in the state.
Bristol voters supported the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino resort by an overwhelming 71% majority. The final margin was 71.14%, or 5,490 votes, for the casino and 28.86%, or 2,227 votes, against.
The casino garnered at least 70% support in all four city precincts on Election Day, ranging from 70.5% at the family life center to 77.1% at City Hall. It received 70.1% of the more than 4,600 early and absentee votes cast and 85% support of the 27 provisional ballots that were certified Nov. 6 during the city Election Board’s final canvass.
The Hard Rock project includes a planned $400 million expansion and renovation of the present Bristol Mall site, to include a gaming area, 300-plus room luxury hotel, indoor and outdoor entertainment space, restaurants, bars, a spa and a convention and meeting center.
The Lottery Board is currently developing the regulations to govern casino operations and must complete its work by April 7, 2021, under terms of the casino legislation’s enactment clause.
Once finalized, the state will accept casino operator license applications from gaming operators identified by the localities and precertified by the Lottery Board. The application fee is $50,000 and the license is good for 10 years.
Hard Rock and its partners — local business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy — were precertified by the state on July 9.
The Lottery Board has a maximum of 12 months from receipt of the license application to review the application, conduct background checks, issue the license or deny the request. Hard Rock has expressed interest in opening a temporary casino, which is permitted under the law to operate for up to one year — with the option for a second year — once a gaming license is secured.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
