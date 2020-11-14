State to certify casino referendum votes Monday

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia election officials are poised to certify the state’s vote Monday, which will trigger additional action for four proposed casinos, including the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia.

The Virginia State Board of Elections is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. in Richmond to certify the results of the Nov. 3 general election, according to the agency’s website. It includes voting in the presidential, congressional and local races plus the referendums in which voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth approved plans for casinos.

State law prescribes that within 30 days of the certification, “each eligible host city shall certify its preferred casino gaming operator and submit such certification” to the Virginia Lottery Board, which is charged with overseeing all gaming in the state.

Bristol voters supported the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino resort by an overwhelming 71% majority. The final margin was 71.14%, or 5,490 votes, for the casino and 28.86%, or 2,227 votes, against.