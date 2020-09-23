 Skip to main content
State Route 75 named Rodney Wysong Memorial Highway
Wysong Enterprises

From left to right, Tennessee state Rep. John Crawford, Sen. Jon Lunberg and Rep. Timothy Hill celebrate the Rodney Wysong Memorial Highway dedication with Wysong Enterprises founder Steve Wysong.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A half-mile stretch of state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport was named the Rodney Wysong Memorial Highway during a Tuesday ceremony, according to a statement by Wysong Enterprises Inc.

State Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, joined Wysong Enterprises for the ceremony honoring Wysong, a former vice president of the avionics company and son of its president, Steve Wysong. Rodney died in 2016 after a three-year struggle with brain cancer.

“Rodney Wysong was an exceptional and hardworking individual who was instrumental in the remarkable growth and success Wysong Enterprises has experienced,” Hill said. “His life touched our entire community, and today’s ceremony is a small way we can honor and always remember the legacy he left behind. …”

“I want to thank Rep. Hill for making this memorial possible,” Steve Wysong said in the statement. “Our entire family and our entire company are humbled that he took the time to recognize what Rodney meant to our family, our company, and this region.”

