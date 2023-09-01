Virginia sports wagering topped $3 billion for the first seven months of 2023, but July represented the lowest winnings so far this year.

Just over $293.6 million was wagered on an array of sporting events during the 31 days of July, resulting in winnings of $261.1 million — both low marks for this year — according to a new report issued Friday by the Virginia Lottery.

The betting handle was 10% higher than last July but represented a $30 million dip compared to June, state gaming figures show.

More than $266 million was wagered in July 2022, with nearly $240 million in winnings.

Adjusted gross revenues for the state’s 14 licensed operators was just over 11%, or $28.2 million, which represents a $1.8 million increase over last month. Their take was $21.4 million in 2022.

Gross winnings at the state’s casinos — two temporary and one permanent – were $2.01 million of $2.6 million wagered.

However mobile operators remained the overwhelming choice of Virginians, wagering nearly $291 million through mobile devices, with $259.1 million in winnings.

Twelve of the 14 operators reported net positive operations for the month with that $28.2 million AGR generating $4.1 million in state gaming tax revenue.