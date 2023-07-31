HONAKER, Va. — A $50,000 grant was closed recently between the town of Honaker and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

The grant, from the VCEDA Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund, will help to fund installing a new e-bike charging station and the construction of an amphitheater in the Honaker Community Park and Recreation area, according to a written statement.

The park is park situated along the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail.

“The town of Honaker, with assistance from the 501c3 non-profit group Friends of Honaker, Inc., is in the process of developing the Honaker Community Park and Recreation Area which according to the application will provide Honaker with its first community park or recreation area,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “With this project, the town sees an opportunity to offer outdoor recreation to the community and surrounding communities, as well as promote the town and area to tourists.”

The property, located on Commerce Drive, is leased by the town under a 99-year lease from New Peoples Bank.

Honaker refers to itself as the ‘Redbud Capital of the United States’ and has an annual Redbud Festival which is now in its 40th year.

The town is also located along the national TransAmerica Bicycle Trail, founded in 1973, which runs from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia. Honaker is also a gateway community to the Breaks Interstate Park, with many tourists and cyclists accessing the Breaks via Route 80.

The construction of an e-bike charging station will offer cyclists a place to charge their bikes while visiting the town and enjoying its other amenities. A stream flowing through the property is another attraction the town plans to promote. The stream already attracts people from surrounding areas and is the location of the town’s annual Kids Fishing Day.

“I would like to thank VCEDA for the funding of our e-bike charging station and amphitheater project,” said Honaker Mayor Jodi Eaton. “This will be a great opportunity for the town of Honaker and the surrounding area.”

Future plans for the property include the construction of playground and park equipment, construction of an outdoor classroom, free WiFi, picnic shelters, a walking trail and splash pad, as funding becomes available. The town has indicated it plans to work with the Russell County Chamber of Commerce to promote events at the park.

The Honaker project received a letter of support from the Russell County Industrial Development Authority.